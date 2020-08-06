Inner Life! Launches Prebiotic Drink Mix from Upcycled Wheat Stalks

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.– Inner Life!™ is pleased to announce the launch of its prebiotic drink mix that supports digestive health and immunity*. The delicious, peach iced tea flavored drink mix is free of artificial sweeteners and contains 3.8 grams of the prebiotic fiber, Arabinoxylan. Inner Life!™ is conveniently packaged in single-serve stick packs and available for purchase online in a 15-count kit at InnerLifePrebiotics.com.

Inner Life!’s™ prebiotic drink mix empowers individuals to live a happier, healthier life by revitalizing the body from the inside out. Prebiotics play a pivotal role in the microbiome by providing the fuel for “good bacteria” in the gut. Inner Life!’s™ Arabinoxylan prebiotic fiber is clinically proven to promote the growth of bifidobacteria, a strain with key gut health benefits. Arabinoxylan has also been shown to support immune health.

Unlike many prebiotic dietary fibers, Inner Life!’s™ Arabinoxylan is gentle enough for sensitive stomachs. A recent clinical trial proves that the Arabinoxylan prebiotic fiber in Inner Life!™ has excellent tolerability, minimizing the gas, bloating, and nausea often associated with other prebiotic fiber supplements. Even at a dose of 12 grams per day, participants in the study reported no significant differences in gastrointestinal distress when taking the prebiotic fiber versus a placebo.

Derived from upcycled wheat crop leftovers, the peach iced tea flavored drink mix is a responsibly-sourced alternative to other prebiotic supplements. Inner Life! ™ uses steam and pressure to extract its Arabinoxylan prebiotic fiber rather than chemicals or enzymes. By using leftover wheat stalks, Inner Life!™ also allows farmers to utilize their entire harvest and reduce food waste.

“Our new peach iced tea flavored prebiotic drink mix is a convenient and sustainable option for the 70% of consumers who are interested in improving their digestive health,” said Andrew Richard, founder of Inner Life!™. “We look forward to creating more products that are healthy for our customers and our planet.”

About Inner Life!

Inner Life!™ empowers individuals to live a happier, healthier life through better digestive health. Inner Life!™ offers a portfolio of products made with the prebiotic fiber, Arabinoxylan. The prebiotic fiber is extracted using a patented and sustainable method of upcycling crop leftovers. This extraction technology was developed by Comet Bio, an award-winning food technology company based in London, Ontario