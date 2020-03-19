KeHE Hiring Warehouse Positions Immediately

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— KeHE announced on Thursday, it is looking to fill a range of full-time jobs, including roles such as professional truck drivers and hourly warehouse positions due to increased demand that has impacted the food supply chain during COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the national emergency, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors are working to meet the increased need seen at the storefront. To provide a sense of stability to shoppers and communities throughout the United States, KeHE has adapted to fulfill replenishment requirements. To do so, the company is expanding its workforce.

“KeHE is committed to the community of good food and united with our supplier and retailer partners, we can be proud of the important role that we have to ensure the people of North America have food on their tables and necessary supplies during this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic,” stated KeHE CEO & President, Brandon Barnholt.

While serving to provide consumers with the daily necessities, KeHE believes the health and safety of our employees is a priority. The company is diligently working to keep the distribution centers clean and safe by taking the precautionary steps in adherence with the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

All non-exempt employees will be eligible for benefits after 30 days of employment. To apply, visit KeHE’s Careers page at kehe.com/integrity/careers/

