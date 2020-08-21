KÖE Organic Kombucha Breaks Into New Channels

LOS ANGELES– KÖE Kombucha – the fruit-forward, organic kombucha in a convenient can – today announced the expansion of their brand through new distributor relationships and retail placements across the US. As consumers seek ways to bolster their immune systems and overall health, KÖE has doubled their distribution footprint in 2020 by earning new shelf space in leading grocery, drug and convenience store chains, including Natural Grocers, Publix, Stop and Shop, select CVS locations, select Speedway stores, and 7-Eleven’s 1300 Greater LA and San Diego locations beginning in September 2020.

“During a time when all consumers have health on their minds, KÖE falls within the perfect intersection of function, value, craveable flavor, and availability,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group. “Our expanding retail and ecommerce network allow consumers to find KÖE through whichever channel is most convenient for them. We want to make it easy for people to choose better-for-you products that fit their budgets, health goals, and their desire for drinks that actually taste great.”

Global kombucha sales are expected to increase 15% year-over-year, with 47% of that growth coming from North America, according to a recent report by Technavio, which also sites “health benefits” as the primary driver for the adoption of kombucha. According to Google Trends, searches for “immunity” have skyrocketed 300+% in the past six months. The probiotic power of kombucha is widely known to help boost immunity, aid in digestion, increase energy, fight joint inflammation, and detoxify, as stated by the Journal of Food Microbiology. KÖE’s live probiotics, relatively low sugar and calorie content, USDA Organic ingredients, accessible flavor profiles, and omnichannel distribution, perfectly position the brand to attract an incremental audience who may have not considered kombucha in the past.

KÖE is on track to earn placements in 40,000 retail locations by Q1 2021. Across the US, KÖE is building out a national distributor network with key partners like Classic, John Lenore, AB Hensley, Savannah, United Johnson Brothers, and a strong roster of regional distributors and AB houses. In the convenience channel, the brand’s growth also includes Spinx, Mapco, and Twice Daily stores. KÖE has also increased availability online via Amazon.com and through new Instacart promotions.

Available in five flavors – Mango, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Dragonfruit, and Blueberry Ginger – KÖE is the only fruit-forward, shelf-stable kombucha packed with probiotics. Without the vinegary taste traditionally unavoidable in kombucha, KÖE contains just 8g of sugar and 35 calories per 12 ounce can. All flavors are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and full of sparkling fruit flavor. For more information, visit https://drinkkoe.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that’s fruit-forward, USDA Organic and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that’s flavorful and enjoyable. All five KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors, no artificial ingredients, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified beverage company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels.

