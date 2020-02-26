Koios’ Fit Soda Secures DSD Partnership With Bill’s Distributing

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distributor agreement with Bill’s Distributing, Ltd. (“Bill’s Distributing”), a major beverage distributor in Wisconsin offering direct store delivery (“DSD”) service, for distribution of the Company’s Fit Soda™ line of functional beverages. Bill’s Distributing primarily serves the region of northwestern Wisconsin, representing more than 500 brands of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Company believes its engagement with Bill’s Distributing will play a key role in penetrating this region’s market at a localized level with a focus on the Fit Soda™ beverage line, alongside Koios’ presence in the stores of national retail chains.

Based in Menomonie, Wisconsin, Bill’s Distributing was founded in 1954 as a beer distributor, working in its early years with brands to include Schmidt and Pfeiffer’s. Today it represents more than 1,500 stock keeping units (“SKU”) across its portfolio of 500 beverage brands, featuring notable household brand named products in categories to include beer (e.g. Budweiser, Busch, Michelob), brewed tea beverages (e.g. Teavana, Arnold Palmer, Arizona), and soda (e.g. 7 Up, A&W, Canada Dry). Bill’s Distributing operates out of a distribution centre of 153,000 square feet with a sales team of eighteen members, three of whom have been with the firm since 1991. In 2006, a time when functional beverages were relatively new in the U.S., Bill’s Distributing began to represent Monster Energy beverages and at one point carried more than 35 Monster-branded beverage products including the entire Rehab and Ultra lines.

The Company first announced its Fit Soda™ line of functional beverages in September of 2018, as a beverage reported to improve users’ physical well-being through a combination of naturally-occurring electrolytes and branched-chain amino acids. Fit Soda™ beverages are caffeine-free, have zero calories, and have no sugar or artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives. Fit Soda™ was officially launched in its Orange Cream and Root Beer Vanilla Float flavours on July 19, 2019, achieving a presence in more than 500 U.S. retail storefronts at the end of the Company’s FQ1 2020. Two additional Fit Soda™ flavours (Black Cherry and Sparkling Citrus) were released in December 2019. Bill’s Distributing will carry all four Fit Soda ™ flavours.

Koios CEO Chris Miller commented, “We love working with DSD distributors because they do more than just distribute products, they are partners in our success as a beverage producer. Our objective is to holistically build and maintain a strong brand image as a company that creates cutting-edge functional beverages. To do that, we need astute eyes and ears at our various points of sale to continuously gather feedback and insights, as well as to ensure our store presence is on point at all times. Bill’s Distributing has spent the past sixty-six years doing just that for some of the most recognized beverage names in the country, including those who produce functional beverages. We are excited to work with Bill’s Distributing because they have the reach, the resources, and the expertise to help us make a localized impact in the Wisconsin market, with a dedicated focus on our Fit Soda™ line.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,300 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the potential outcomes from distributing Fit Soda ™ through Bill’s Distributing; that engaging Bill’s Distributing will play a key role in penetrating the Wisconsin market; and the conditions of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

