Kombucha Brewers International Goes Virtual With 7th Annual KombuchaKon on Sept. 17-18, 2020

LOS ANGELES– Kombucha Brewers International (KBI), the leading trade organization committed to promoting and protecting commercial kombucha brewers around the world, will host its seventh annual KombuchaKon, the largest conference and trade show for kombucha brewers, manufacturers and industry professionals worldwide, virtually via Zoom on Sept. 17-18, 2020. As one of the fastest-growing beverage categories, there will be many topics of discussion to unpack over the course of two days including breakout sessions on the hard kombucha market and how craft brewers can tap into this space, a kombucha market analysis and presentation on upcoming trends hosted by data platform SPINS and much more.

The education and networking event will virtually bring kombucha brewers from all around the world together to participate in small group breakout sessions to share ideas and knowledge while discussing the common challenges they face and the solutions that can guide the industry forward. To encourage attendance and networking, KBI will offer its popular Passport Program in which attendees have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

Additionally, attendees will hear from industry leaders, fellow brewers and manufacturers covering relevant topics including several sessions on the hard kombucha space, a discussion on the newly launched Code of Practice, how to build an e-commerce platform, advice for entrepreneurs and more.

More than 400 representatives from kombucha brands internationally are scheduled to attend the virtual conference, including Health-Ade Kombucha, Brew Dr. Kombucha, GT’s Kombucha, Humm Kombucha, among many others.

“This year’s KombuchaKon was originally scheduled to take place this past April, but given the ongoing pandemic, we, like so many others, had to unfortunately put the conference on hold,” said Hannah Crum, founder and president of KBI. “Though there have been challenges we’ve faced these last few months, I’ve seen such resilience and strength from our industry – with larger brands stepping up to help smaller brewers, and the industry banding together to donate kombucha to our healthcare heroes. Because of this, we decided to center the theme of Virtual KombuchaKon 2020 around ‘Cultivating Resilience.’ While brewers around the world will not be meeting in-person this year, we’re thrilled at the opportunity to provide the same level of education and networking but on a virtual platform. It’s such an exciting time for the industry, and we’re looking forward to connecting so many passionate brewers of kombucha.”

For more information on Virtual KombuchaKon 2020 or to sign up to attend, please visit https://kombuchakon.com. To learn more about Kombucha Brewers International and the efforts of the organization, visit www.KombuchaBrewers.org.

