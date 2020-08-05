Kombucha Town is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Live Seltzer product. This innovative hybrid embodies the best of the two fastest-growing and most popular categories in the beverage industry over the last 20 years: functional beverages and seltzers.

Live SeltzerTM is a proprietary blend of Kombucha Town’s Organic and non-GMO raw kombucha cultures, fresh-pressed hero ingredients, deliciously crisp pure water from the North Cascade Mountains, and, of course, lots of bubbles! This refreshing seltzer water comes with zero sugar, one to two calories per serving, and the fantastic benefits of kombucha.

Across retail spaces, the kombucha category is projected to continue a bold growth of 17.5% over the next 5 years . Meanwhile, while hard seltzer sales volumes are projected to triple by 1 2023 , customers are also becoming healthier in their beverage choices, with functional 2 beverages as a whole predicted to grow by 8.66% between 2019 and 2024. Conditions are 3 perfect for this new, healthier take on bubbles to take coolers everywhere by storm.

Live Seltzer drinks are brewed and packaged at Kombucha Town’s manufacturing facility in Bellingham, WA. Live SeltzerTM will come in Ginger, Grapefruit, and Cucumber flavors, all sold in recyclable 12 oz aluminum cans at $1.29-$1.79 apiece.

The Live SeltzerTM product line was formulated by the founder himself who finds great purpose in innovating for better health and well-being.

“We are here to give people the refreshment they crave and the benefits they deserve. This is a beverage suitable for all life’s adventures,” shared McCoy.

Live SeltzerTM is available now. Place your order at www.kombuchatown.com.

About Kombucha Town

Kombucha Town has been a thought leader and innovator in the natural beverage category since its inception in 2011. Founder Chris McCoy, through his relentless commitment to a triple bottom line and community-oriented business model, has been the driver of the brand’s success.

More than just brewing great beverages, Kombucha Town is dedicated to doing good for the community and doing good for the earth. The brand was the first to package live kombucha in aluminum cans, which has since become a major trend in the category. Kombucha Town uses Fair Trade-certified ingredients and supports culture and arts and organizations. Kombucha Town also partners with One Tree Planted to support the Orca Project and plant trees in the Pacific Northwest. Moreover, the company gives back as a 1% for the Planet company.