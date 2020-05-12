MapleMama Launches Organic Sparkling Fruit Drink Line

WENDELL, Mass.— MapleMama Beverages, a New England-based B-Corp serves up a healthier alternative to traditional sodas with its new line of organic sparkling fruit drinks infused with maple’s natural nutrients, but without the maple taste.

“With 54 antioxidants and 7 vitamins and minerals, maple is a healthier sweetener. That’s why we chose it,” says Jeff Weston, CEO of MapleMama. “But then something unexpected happens. When we mix maple with our unique fruit blends, the maple taste disappears.”

MapleMama comes in four refreshing flavors, including Raspberry Lime, Ginger Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi – all lightly sparkling with just a touch of sweetness and only 70 calories.

“MapleMama is the best of both worlds. Consumers love the health benefits of maple but want the goodness of their favorite fruit flavors. We give them both,” said Kristin Anton, Chief Marketing Officer of MapleMama Beverages.

MapleMama is available in single serve 11.5 ounce slim cans and 12 packs. MapleMama has been recognized as a leading B-Corp for its work in sustainable, organic harvesting and environmentally sound best practices.

For More Information

maplemamabeverages.com