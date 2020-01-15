Medidate Date Seed Elixir Now Available in Whole Foods Markets

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.– Medidate has announced that three flavors of their first-to-market Roasted Date Seed Elixir are now on the shelves at all Southern California Whole Foods Markets. Medidate Roasted Date Seed Elixir is a delicious, rich tasting functional beverage with naturally occurring prebiotics, antioxidants, polyphenols and nutrients that boosts focus without caffeine. The SRP is $3.49 for a 10 oz bottle.

Roasted Date Seed Elixir hails from the Mediterranean deserts, where it has been known for hundreds of years to nourish and cleanse the body and naturally boost focus. Medidate Roasted Date Seed Elixir is a fresh entrance to a category of typically high-caloric functional beverages. Their authentic, craft brewed elixir has just 90-150 calories per 10 oz bottle. It’s also dairy-free, nut-free, and made with no refined sugars or sugar alternatives like stevia, monkfruit or xylitol.

Medidate® Roasted Date Seed Elixir has a roasted, coffee-like taste and is a great healthy beverage for many consumer needs: for those who want to nourish their microbiomes with naturally occurring prebiotics; for those who want to maintain their coffee ritual but in a healthier, caffeine-free way; for those who want a delicious, low calorie drink with clean ingredients.

Medidate® has been embraced by the natural products industry, named as one of three 2019 ExpoWest NEXTY Award finalists for best new coffee/tea beverage.

The Medidate® Roasted Date Seed Elixir line includes four 10-ounce varieties:

Original: Craft brewed with roasted date seeds, as traditionally made by the Bedouin tribes.

Cardamom: With its intensely sweet and savory flavor, cardamom adds a distinctive note to this traditional beverage, and is also well known for its many healthful properties.

Oat Milk Latte: Roasted Date Seed Elixir is blended with creamy oat milk and lightly sweetened with low-glycemic date syrup.

50/50 Cold Brew: A unique blend of 50% Roasted Date Seed Elixir and 50% award-winning Seaworth Coffee’s Single Fin Sludge cold brew coffee. For the days that you can’t do without your half-caf!

Medidate® Roasted Date Seed Elixir also has a unique sustainability proposition in terms of its ability to reduce food waste. Date seeds have historically been a waste product that is thrown away by the hundreds of tons a year. Medidate® wants to help reduce this waste by turning this seemingly inedible product into a nourishing beverage. It has partnered with several date farmers to secure the entirety of their waste seeds so that we can bring this mission to life.

About Tulua

Tulua, is a privately-held company that produces and sells a wide range of wellness beverages including shots, and now ready-to-drink beverages under the Medidate® brand. All of their products are produced, bottled and labeled in their state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, CA. Tulua is dedicated to developing lines of organic and natural wellness products with simple, straightforward ingredients and functional benefits. The company originally began under the name Ginger Shots, Inc, and has rebranded under the Tulua brand in an effort to expand their offerings. Visit drinktulua.com or @drinktulua on social media.

For More Information

drinktulua.com/collections/medidate