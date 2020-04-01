Milo’s Tea Supports Healthcare Professionals and First Responders During COVID-19 Crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— To offer support to healthcare professionals during the coronavirus disaster, Milo’s Tea Company is giving away up to 2,000 free gallons of its tea and lemonade to first responders battling against and treating the coronavirus.

“In this tumultuous time, our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Tricia Wallwork, Milo’s CEO. “The world is confronting an issue of enormous scale and human impact, and the Milo’s team is committed to people first, which includes supporting the communities in which we live and work.”

The giveaway program is available for fireman, policeman, national guard, FEMA, paramedics, doctors, nurses, and hospital and nursing home staff until April 30. Individuals can sign up to receive a free gallon while supplies last at drinkmilos.com/healthcaregiveaway.

For larger donation requests please visit drinkmilos.com/donation-request.

About Milo’s Tea Company

Milo’s Tea Company is a family-owned, certified Women Owned Business located in Birmingham, Ala. Milo’s was founded as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton. In 1989, Milo’s began selling their fresh brewed Famous Sweet Tea to local grocery stores and now Milo’s beverages can be found in thousands of retailers across the United States. Read the simple ingredient list on their juices and teas, and you will see the Difference. Drink Milo’s and Taste the Difference. Learn more at drinkmilos.com.