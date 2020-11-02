Mixer Brand Fresh Victor Introduces Direct-to-Consumer Ordering in 48 States

San Francisco, Calif. — Fresh Victor, a line of cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making craft cocktails and mocktails, announces direct-to-consumer availability in 48 states, with limited time free shipping. The six flavors come in 16 ounce bottles and include Mexican Lime & Agave, Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, Pineapple & Ginger Root, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Lemon Sour, and Jalapeño & Lime. The mixers are available at shop.freshvictor.com (6 bottles for $59, with introductory free shipping, normally a $12 value). A new flavor, Cucumber & Lime, releases November 30th.

“We are very excited to get our fresh mixers directly into the hands of so many enthusiastic fans and home bartenders,” says bar industry veteran and Chief Mixology Officer H. Joseph Ehrmann. “Now, with Fresh Victor available nationwide via our website, high-quality and easy-to-make craft cocktails can be enjoyed at home like never before, and at a time when everyone could use it most.”

Fresh Victor founder and CEO Ken MacKenzie said, “Our mission from the very beginning was to create something that was of the highest quality, can be utilized by anyone who desires a premium and delicious cocktail or mocktail, but is really easy and convenient to make. We want to change the way people drink cocktails at restaurants and bars, as well as at home. We want to make craft cocktails simple and straightforward for everyone.”

Each 16 oz. bottle makes five cocktails at an easy-to-mix ratio of 2 parts Fresh Victor to 1-part spirit or non-alcoholic ingredient. This works out to less than $1.90 per drink, minus the spirit. Additional ingredients can be added to make more complex or creative recipes. The range of flavors in the line provides a multitude of recipe possibilities, from classic sours and punches to original recipes and modern classics. Recipes are available both on the website and on Fresh Victor’s Instagram.

About Fresh Victor

Founded by spirits industry entrepreneur Ken MacKenzie with award-winning mixologist and bar industry veteran H. Joseph Ehrmann (Elixir, San Francisco), Fresh Victor is a line of fresh, clean-label, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making high quality, easy and versatile craft cocktails and mocktails. Made in Northern California, Fresh Victor utilizes many fair trade-sourced ingredients. The products have won multiple Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the #3 Best Mixer in America Award from USA Today. Sold in 16- and 64-ounce sizes, Fresh Victor is currently available direct to consumer in 48 states via the website. National wholesale distribution is currently available for most products via Sysco, Performance Food Group, and US Foods. Visit https://freshvictor.com/ to learn more, and follow on Instagram and on Facebook or email victor@freshvictor.com.

