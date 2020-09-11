MOMO Kombucha Launches Raspberry-Hibiscus With Percentage of Sales Donated to Breast Cancer Charity Future Dreams

MOMO Kombucha, the UK’s only organic kombucha that is brewed in small glass jars, is proud to launch a new flavour, Raspberry-Hibiscus, in partnership with Breast Cancer charity Future Dreams. This beautiful pink kombucha combines deliciously refreshing hibiscus with cold pressed organic raspberries. The unique pairing is hydrating and energising and is the perfect alcohol-alternative given its sophisticated flavour profile.

MOMO Kombucha will be donating 5p from every bottle sold to Future Dreams, a charity dedicated to raising funds for Support, Awareness and Research for those touched by Breast Cancer.

“We are delighted to be working with Future Dreams, a truly inspiring organisation. My mother was diagnosed with Breast Cancer 13 years ago so I know how important it is to have a positive support network around you as it can make you feel very vulnerable,” said Lisa Puddle, Co-Founder.

Founded in late 2018 by husband and wife team Josh & Lisa Puddle, MOMO Kombucha is certified organic and brewed with only the finest natural ingredients. It consists of organic loose-leaf tea, filtered water, organic raw cane sugar, a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast) and is flavoured with cold pressed organic juice and organic dried flowers. Alongside the new RaspberryHibiscus, their award winning kombucha is also available in; Ginger-Lemon (2-star Great Taste Award); Turmeric (1-star) and Elderflower (launched Nov-19).

MOMO Kombucha is raw and unfiltered and is teeming with live cultures making it a genuine dose of goodness for the gut. It also contains healthy organic acids, balancing antioxidants and vitamins which aid digestion, increase energy, and reduce blood sugar levels. Unlike many kombucha brands which ferment in large stainless-steel tanks, filter, pasteurise, or even make their product from concentrate, Lisa and Josh ferment their kombucha in super-small 10L glass jars at their brewery in London’s New Covent Garden Food Market.

“Our aim is to produce the UK’s best tasting and highest quality kombucha. We achieve this by hand crafting MOMO the old-fashioned way using the finest organic ingredients we can source” Josh Puddle, Co-Founder.

MOMO Kombucha is available to buy online and at independent retailers including Selfridges, Planet Organic, Fabrique Bakery, Pavilion Bakery, Wild by Tart and PANZER’s.

About Lisa & Josh

After becoming hooked on kombucha on a trip to New York, the duo started brewing their own back in London, and the idea for MOMO was born. This is their way of living more connected and healthier lives following careers in fast- paced industries – Lisa as European marketing manager at Net-A-Porter and Josh as an equity analyst in the City. They live in south London, just around the corner from their brewery with their young family.