More Labs Announces 2020 Product Lineup at Expo West

LOS ANGELES– More Labs (morelabs.com), the science-backed brand behind Morning Recovery, is launching its third product, Liquid Focus, and announcing its 2020 product lineup at Expo West in March. Liquid Focus is a ready-to-drink nootropic shot made with clinically-proven ingredients to help heighten focus, boost productivity, and provide smooth, sustainable energy without jitters.

As a healthier alternative to energy drinks with added cognitive benefits that can be felt in as soon as 30 minutes, Liquid Focus enhances the natural production of neurotransmitters, like dopamine, that are critical for focus, concentration, motivation, and cognitive performance.

Later this year, More Labs plans to launch a ready-to-drink, holistic sleep solution designed to help ease your mind and reduce caffeine levels in your body, so you can doze off faster and wake up restored. Other new additions include a revamp of packaging in an effort to make things more environmentally friendly and a new natural lemon ginger Morning Recovery flavor.

The transition from a single product (Morning Recovery) to a suite of functional solutions has been driven by customer demand for products that solve a variety of modern-day stressors, including dehydration, lack of focus, and sleep. “Morning Recovery was just the first step in a bigger journey,” says co-founder and ex-Tesla engineer, Sisun Lee. “More Labs was founded with an ambitious spirit and simple objective: to provide science-backed solutions to real problems. Each one of our products is designed to optimize your system, so you can maximize every moment and get more out of life.”

More Labs will have samples of all of their existing and forthcoming products at Expo West. Stop by booth M303 in the Marriot Hall to see what all the hype is about.

