Mother Kombucha Launches Agua Bucha, Kombucha-Infused Sparkling Water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Florida’s favorite kombucha brand, Mother Kombucha, announces the launch of Agua Bucha kombucha-infused sparkling water.

Agua Bucha is a crisp and refreshing sparkling water enhanced with the naturally occurring B vitamins and organic acids found in kombucha. Available in three certified organic flavors: Key Lime, Meyer Lemon and Grapefruit, each 12 ounce can contains just 4 calories and one gram of sugar. A proprietary process ensures that Agua Bucha is shelf stable without pasteurization and that all nutrition is derived naturally from the kombucha itself.

“Agua Bucha evolved from customer feedback over the last 6 years. Mother Kombucha has always been a category leader in low sugar and calories but we saw an opportunity for further innovation” said Tonya Donati, Founder and Managing Partner. “We spent two years developing our process and held it to the same high standards as our core kombucha line. Before going to market it had to be delicious, fairly and cleanly sourced and priced right. Agua Bucha continues our mission of making kombucha delicious and accessible to more people and we are thrilled to bring kombucha benefits to the water aisle.”

Agua Bucha is currently available at local independent retailers and direct to consumers on the Mother Kombucha website. Agua Bucha will launch in select Florida Publix Super Markets in June.

Agua Bucha utilizes the sales and marketing services of the Ramsey, NJ based brand management company Cascadia Managing Brands.

About Mother Kombucha

Mother Kombucha brews in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida and is a WBENC certified Women Owned business. Mother offers eight craft-brewed bottled flavors and ten draft flavors, all of which are certified organic, vegan and kosher. Mother Kombucha is currently available in over 1,500 locations across Florida, the Southeast and New York. Winner of Creative Loafing’s “Best Kombucha” in 2019 and honored by GrowFL as a “Company to Watch”, Mother Kombucha was named Small Business of the Week by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship in October 2019. Mother Kombucha puts good back into the world by composting 100% of all food waste with local community gardens and offers workshops in home brewing to promote their belief that everyone should have access to kombucha. To locate the nearest retailer please visit motherkombucha.com

For More Information

motherkombucha.com/index.php/agua-bucha/