Natural Brands Juice Company Launches New Website

DALLAS– Natural Brands, Inc. has created a new website to update the Bar and Table industry on changes we have made to the company due to the pandemic.

Infamous in the food and beverage world for our custom creations of top shelf bar mixes, flavored lemonades and pure squeezed citrus juices for the restaurant and hotels around the country, Covud19 shut down many of our clients businesses.

We have been working with our customers and distributors to adapt to changes in services and helping with take out orders and new methods of operations requested by our service providers.

The great news is that most everyone has opened to a degree and with the new marketing initiatives we and our customers emerged stronger than ever.

The web site days of being a company brochure are over.

Natural Brands now has an online presence to announce and market new initiatives for our customers and employees with 24/7 abilities to respond to web inquiries, make changes and are rapidly developing new social sites to promote businesses that carry our lines.

This new web site is only phase one of our new online presence.

The ultimate goal is to have our distributors and customers be able to order online and have our help in networking their businesses on our dime.

Additionally, we have partnered with retailers who have been extremely supportive of the restaurant and hotel trade.

Expect new products with the Natural Brands Label on grocery store shelves.

For More Information

naturalbrands.com/