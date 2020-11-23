Nellie’s Free Range Eggs Launches Eggnog

Monroe, N.H. – Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, the leading free range egg brand in America, today announced the launch of three new products – Free Range Butter, Free Range Sous Vide Egg Bites and Limited Edition Free Range Traditional Eggnog. In keeping with its commitment to humane farming practices, Nellie’s Free Range continues to expand the number of small family farms it partners with to produce its new free range, grass-fed products. At a time when eating at home is becoming the norm and consumers are keener than ever to know where their food is coming from, the new Nellie’s Free Range products offer a variety of ways to enjoy nutritious eggs in new and delicious formats.

“Whether it be eggs or any other product found in the grocery store, we remain committed to both the humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms,” said Jesse Laflamme, CEO of Nellie’s Free Range Eggs. “Not only will consumers love the taste of our new products, but they can also feel confident that our farmers maintain a stringent standard of practices to ensure the animals, and those who care for them, are treated humanely and with respect.” The new product details include:

Nellie’s Free Range Butter (MSRP: $3.99/½ lb.) – Containing 84% butterfat and made with cream from grass-fed cows who are free to roam on pasture, Nellie’s Free Range Butter offers a notably richer flavor and a softer, thicker, creamier texture than conventional butters. The new butter is offered in two varieties: Sea Salted and Unsalted. Unsalted brings out the flavor in a variety of dishes like scrambled eggs and Donut Muffins and Sea Salted is best used on ready-to-serve dishes like toast and pancakes.

To learn more about Nellie’s Free Range and its new products, visit: www.nelliesfreerange.com.

About Nellie’s Free Range Eggs

Nellie’s Free-Range Eggs’ home farm is a fourth-generation family farm in the heart of New Hampshire’s Connecticut River Valley. As part of the Pete and Gerry’s Egg farming family, we’ve been brooding over our hens’ health and happiness for over 60 years. As the first Certified Humane® egg farm in the country, our free-range eggs are produced without antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, or animal byproducts. We’ve grown our business differently – not by turning into yet another factory farm, but by recruiting other small family farms to join our flock. We work with folks who believe, like we do, that happy hens lay better eggs. To learn more about Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, visit https://nelliesfreerange.com/.

