Nutpods Launches New Oat Creamers in Combidome Packaging from SIG

Nutpods, an industry-leading coffee creamer company, has recently introduced a new product line: zero sugar oat creamer. Available in two varieties, Original and Cinnamon Swirl, these flavors follow a successful online-only launch of shelf-stable oat Original and French Vanilla, and are part of a rapidly increasing number of oat-based alternative dairy products. The new oat creamers available in combidome, the carton bottle from SIG, will hit shelves in the coming months at the three largest natural retailers: Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme.

“We knew that oat as a base ingredient would be a great complement to our nut-based creamers, with its neutral taste and incredible frothability. It has grown even faster than we anticipated,” says nutpods founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “While retailers have slowed resets due to Covid-19, they are still excited about the growth and potential of oat creamers.”

In the past four weeks, oat has become the number two driver of dollar growth in the category. The grain continues to win American consumers with its low environmental impact compared to other non-dairy alternatives, but most notably, its effective ability to mimic dairy.

Stand Out from the Crowd

Original and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Creamers are nutpods’ first appearance in a new carton pack, the 16 oz combidome carton bottle from SIG. Consumers will also start to see the company’s core line of refrigerated almond coconut blend creamers, in Original, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Caramel, in combidome cartons starting in July. The new artwork reflects a modernization of nutpods’ look, maintaining their iconic green logo but introducing brighter color blocks and simplified messaging.

The combidome carton bottle, that combines the best features of a carton pack with the best features of a bottle, demonstrates clear differentiation on the shelf. With fully printable display surfaces, nutpods has plenty of space to highlight and convey their messaging and new design. Its convenient handling features make it a winner for consumers as well. The centrally-located single-action domeTwist screw cap and wide opening makes it easy to open and to pour. The closure also enables a controllable product flow without dripping.

More importantly, combidome carton bottles are recyclable and have a very good environmental footprint. The lightweight cartons carry the FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™) label confirming that wood from FSC-certified, responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources is used for the manufacture of the unprocessed cardboard.

About nutpods

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information and follow nutpods on LinkedIn.

About SIG

SIG (FSCTM trademark license code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2019, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.

https://www.nutpods.com/pages/new-look