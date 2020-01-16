Nuun Partners with Mascot Sports and HydraPak on First-Ever Cupless Road Race Series

OAKLAND, Calif.– Mascot Sports, a leader in one-of-a-kind endurance sports experiences and creator of Oakland Run Co., has announced an expanded partnership with functional hydration brand, Nuun, and Oakland-based HydraPak to make all Oakland Run Co. events cupless in 2020.

Each race participant will receive a HydraPak SpeedCup, a lightweight, easy to hold, reusable and collapsible cup that can be easily tucked away or clipped on anywhere. Runners will use their own personal cups at Nuun hydration stations, eliminating tens of thousands of cups at each event.

Tim Cole, Mascot Sports VP of Events, shared: “Mascot is about building experiences that positively impact our community and our participants. This partnership not only reduces our environmental footprint, but adds value for our participants and allows them to make an impact, too.”

Mascot and Nuun piloted the system last year at the inaugural Bay Bridge Half, an event named one of the Best Global Running Events in the 2019 Challenge Awards presented by Runner’s World and Let’s Do This as well as the 2019 Pitchfest winner, awarded by Running USA, Nuun, and Brooks Running. The partnership now expands the zero-waste concept to the Livermore Valley Half, Oaktown Half, and Oakland Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving Day in Oakland.

Kevin Rutherford, Nuun President and CEO, added: “The Nuun team is honored to partner with Mascot Sports and Hydrapak in this pivotal moment for event sustainability. We are inspired by Mascot’s zero waste leadership, and look forward to hydrating their participants prioritizing both their performance and the environment.”

For each event, Mascot will also replace bib-affixing safety pins with snap and lock reusable fasteners by the East Bay’s BibBoards.

About Mascot Sports

Mascot Sports is a leader in sports and experiential marketing igniting the rally for innovation through brands and events. Based in Oakland, Mascot Sports was founded in 2017 by veteran endurance sports executive and competitive triathlete Ryan Dawkins, also the recipient of Acquisition International’s 2015 Business Excellence Award for “Best CEO in the Events Sector.” Programs have included: Amgen Tour of California, Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman Run Series, Haute Route, Spartan and Oakland Run Co. For more information, please visit the Mascot website.

About Oakland Run Co.

Oakland Run Co. is a new venture founded in 2019 by Mascot Sports to celebrate and unite Oakland’s vibrant running community. Oakland Run Co. will connect locals to every running event and meet-up happening in Oakland, big or small, through its website and digital media channels. It will also be the new home base for Mascot Sports’ signature Oakland events: the Bay Bridge Half, Oaktown Half, and nonprofit Oakland Turkey Trot, in addition to the Field Trip Series partner, Livermore Valley Half. For more information, please visit the website or follow @oakrunco on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.