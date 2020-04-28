Office Hours: Cash Flow and Emergency Capital Preservation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Office Hours is a one hour live call-in show to help food and beverage industry professionals find answers in uncertain times. This week’s Office Hours show explores Cash Flow and Emergency Capital Preservation, featuring Rob Leichman, the founder of The Lyric Group and Jeremy Triefenbach, the co-founder of Stage 1 Financial.

The live experience will dive into a new topic each week. Viewers are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need.

Next week’s topic is Category Reviews and Resets, New Directions for Retail, and Buyer Expectations, featuring John Maggiore, the president of Maggiore Sales & Marketing. Submit your questions for a chance to join the live show on May 5 at 3pm ET.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the new live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

