Office Hours: Category Reviews and Resets, New Directions for Retail, and Buyer Expectations

BevNET and NOSH’s interactive streaming video series, Office Hours, is returning on Tuesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET. This edition will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions to the review and reset process for categories and products, and the steps brands can consider when reaching out to retail buyers.

Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief, will take viewers to the virtual offices of John Maggiore, the founder of Maggiore Sales & Marketing, and Betsy Gillette, the co-founder & CEO of Synergy Sales Consulting Group. Brands are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need.

Maggiore has been in the grocery business for over 25 years, he founded Maggiore’s Sales & Marketing in 2003, as a consultant and broker to the Natural/Specialty trade, with a primary focus on grocery, dairy and frozen in the Supermarket Channel. Prior to setting out on his own John was the Category Manager of Natural Food for Stop & Shop Supermarkets.

Gillette is a 20-year industry veteran having experience in both conventional and natural retail. She has held positions on the manufacturing side with White Wave Foods, in distribution with UNFI, and was the SVP of sales at Ignite Sales Management. Gillette formed Synergy Sales Consulting Group with two business partners to help emerging and mid-sized natural and organic brands refine their go-to market strategy across channels, gain distribution at retail, develop promotional and trade strategies, and manage their distributor and broker relationships.

Submit your questions for our next show on Tuesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET which will discuss category reviews and resets, new directions for retail, and buyer expectations with Maggiore and Gillette. Office Hours will continue every Tuesday, view the schedule to see what topics are planned for the coming weeks.

