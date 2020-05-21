Office Hours: Common Challenges, Hard Choices for Brands & Investors Under Stress

Office Hours, BevNET and NOSH’s weekly live call-in show, returns Tuesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Jordan Gaspar, managing partner at AF Ventures and Ben Mand, CEO of Harmless Harvest will field questions from food and beverage industry entrepreneurs about investor and brand relationships and how they can evolve in a crisis climate.

Every Tuesday, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief Jeff Klineman, opens up a virtual meeting room where industry members can come together and share ideas, discuss difficult topics and collaborate to find answers and solutions. Brands interested in participating are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the livestream to get the answers they need.

Gaspar and Mand are two well-known industry leaders and the discussion will focus on the areas that AF addressed during its initial crisis response on behalf of its portfolio, and how an individual business within that portfolio sought answers to its own evolving challenges. Although AF has been an investor in Harmless Harvest for several years, the work between Gaspar and Mand will serve as a case study in the way strategies and roles can change during times of stress and need.

Jordan Gaspar is a Managing Partner of AF Ventures. She oversees deal origination, structure and investment execution on behalf of AF, as well as heads up strategy, retailer partnerships, investor relations and general management of the Fund. In addition, she oversees partnerships and fundraising initiatives.

Mand joined Harmless Harvest as CEO in 2018, bringing with him more than 16 years of experience in the CPG space. Prior to his six-year tenure at Plum Organics, he also worked at The FRS Company, General Mills, and Johnson & Johnson. Mand’s “zero waste” directive and focus on new innovations has shifted Harmless Harvest from a coconut water brand to a coconut-based brand with products including drinkable and spoonable plant-based yogurts.

Submit your questions for our next show on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET which will discuss common challenges from the AF Portfolio, hard choices for brands and investors, and how businesses should evolve. Office Hours will continue every Tuesday — view the schedule to see what topics are planned for the coming weeks.

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.