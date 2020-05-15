Office Hours: Private Equity and CPG During COVID-19

BevNET and NOSH’s weekly interactive series, Office Hours, returns Tuesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief, will interview investors Wayne Wu (VMG) and Robert Brown (Encore Consumer Capital) during the show to offer financing advice and discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on investment in food and beverage companies, from sourcing and closing deals to changing terms.

Brands interested in discussing financing and investment are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need. The platform gives brand leaders face time with industry specialists who can help them solve problems and source new strategic inspiration during the current crisis.

Wayne Wu is the managing director at VMG Partners, a private equity firm that’s helped nurture food and beverage brands including Justin’s and Perfect Snacks, of which he holds board member positions.

Robert Brown is the managing director and co-founder of Encore Consumer Capital. He is Chairman of Ancient Harvest and Tender Belly and a director of Full Sail Brewing and Navitas Organics.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.