Oh Hi Beverages Introduces First Two Budtender’s Reserve Flavors

DURANGO, Colo. — Oh Hi Beverages announced today the first two flavors of their 100mg THC drinks line, Budtender’s Reserve. Tropical Thunder and High Tea will be available at Colorado dispensaries later this month.

Tropical Thunder is a smooth, tropical fruit-inspired energy drink. This natural, functional beverage combines hydrating electrolytes and 140mg caffeine.

High Tea has a classic iced tea taste with a twist of lemon. This refreshing Budtender’s Reserve flavor is not caffeinated.

This new line of drinkables are made for experienced cannabis connoisseurs. Crafted with water soluble RIPPLE THC, these 100mg beverages help drinkers feel effectiveness more quickly, with high bioavailability and absorption as fast as 15 minutes. With consistent and reliable dosing, consumers are able to accurately gauge their tolerance levels and choose their optimal number of servings.

For more information about Oh Hi Beverages or the Budender’s Reserve line, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

