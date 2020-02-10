Ojai Energetics Partners with LIFEAID Beverage Co. on New CBD Drink

OJAI, Calif.— Ojai Energetics, producers of patented protected CBD, are proud to support LIFEAID Beverage Co. in the formulation of its own CBD drink. LIFEAID Beverage Co. is committed to providing consumers the highest quality CBD beverage product at the best possible price and is the brand behind the top-selling fitness and recovery drink FITAID.

“We are excited to officially announce the first of many integrations and partnerships with noteworthy brands in the food and beverage industry,” said Will Kleidon, Ojai Energetics CEO and founder.

“We pioneered the best encapsulation technology for cannabinoids, and it is protected by our issued patents. We love that we provide the highest quality, stable, and safe encapsulated formulas for the market.”

Ojai Energetics produces its THC-free broad-spectrum hemp blend using Ojai’s patented nano-encapsulation process for a faster absorbing, more bioavailable and potent water-soluble CBD. Produced using certified organic, regeneratively grown plants, Ojai Energetics CBD is free of synthetic or synthetically modified compounds and is third-party batch tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, microbes, terpenes and cannabinoids.

CBD Drink Formulation Top Priority for Reputable Beverage Producers

“The addition of high-quality CBD in beverages has potential benefits when consumed before, during and after exercise or intense physical activity,” says Aaron Hinde, the co-founder of LIFEAID Beverage Co. “As formulators and marketers of recovery drinks we are only beginning to tap into that potential.”

LIFEAID CBD contains fast-acting Ojai Energetics CBD and has just 40 calories per 12 fl oz can. The refreshing ‘Herbal Lemon’ flavored drink contains ingredients like lemon balm and rosemary and has zero sodium, zero caffeine and no artificial sweeteners or flavors. All LIFEAID beverages are developed by beverage scientists and biochemists who work closely with co-founders Aaron Hinde and Orion Melehan.

“We’re proud to support the production of the LIFEAID CBD drink, as it is a great vehicle for consumers to benefit from Ojai Energetics’ IP-protected CBD delivery technology,” says Kleidon. “Quality, safety, and consumer trust are objectives that LIFEAID CBD and Ojai Energetics share. We trust that CBD beverage customers will favor those with credibility and an unwavering commitment to quality with our partnership.”

Ojai Energetics partners with leading brands in the health, wellness, hospitality, spa, fashion, food, beverage and retail. www.ojaienergetics.com.