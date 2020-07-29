OnTheMenuNow Initiative Galvanizes 30+ F&B Brands to Amplify Black-Owned Business On Instagram Live Today

#OnTheMenuNow will take place on Wednesday, July 29th on the Instagram feeds of 30+brands in the F&B space. Tune in all day to hear leaders of Union Square HospitalityGroup, Coolhaus, Pipcorn, and 30+ other amazing food, beverage, and hospitality companies come together to magnify brand narrative about Black-owned businesses by sharing each other’s brand journeys and thoughts in order to have conversations on equity. Topics include, but not limited to, access to job opportunities, media coverage, shelf space, and capital as well as managing the pandemic.

The future growth of Back-owned businesses will be a function of the commitment of supportive businesses and media platforms to continue informing, reporting, and purchasing the goods and services of these brands with a sustainable and equitable narrative. With that, Black-owned businesses will speak and converse with White/Ally-owned businesses on Instagram Live.#OnTheMenuNow is a live conversation between brand leaders. “We feel conversations lead tothe growth needed in our industry. We invite real, candid conversations. We feel this initiative isjust one thing we can do as brands to further the conversation of racial justice and equity.”shares Jomaree Pinkard, who serves as one of the creators and coordinators of this initiative along with Alicia Hollinger and the entire Hella Cocktail Co. team. “We are so proud to be in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality industry and look forward to the community that continues to grow out of these conversations,” says Hollinger.

Participating Brand Leader Conversations (All times are EST)

12:00 Healthy On You @healthyonyou + The Jam Stand @thejamstand

12:00 Better Chew @betterchew + The Truffleist @thetruffleist

12:00 AYA Raw @ayarawfoods + Beckon Ice Cream @beckonicecream

1:00 Trade Street Jam Co. @tradestjamco + Rise Brewing Co. @risebrewingco

2:00 Pipcorn @pipsnacks + Brew Dr. Kombucha @brewdr

2:00 Post Shop 21 @post21shop +Element Shrub @elementshrub

3:00 Southern Girl Desserts @southerngirldesserts + Creation Nation @foodcreationnation

5:00 Ellis Island Tea @ellisislandtea + Coolhaus @coolhaus

5:00 A Dozen Cousins @adozencousins + Wandering Bear @wanderingbearco

5:00 Dine Diaspora @dinediaspora + Mike’s Hot Honey @mikeshothoney

5:30 Radical Xchange @radicalxchnage + Union Square Hospitality @ushgnyc

6:00 La Fete du Rosé @lafeterose + SaloonBox @saloonbox

7:00 Mac & Yease @macandyease + Beyond Broth @beyond_broth

Coordinators:

@jomareepinkard + @alicia_hellacocktailco@hellacocktailco

Inspired by: #sharethemicnow

