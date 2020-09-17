OXIGEN Announces New Campaign to Honor Frontline Workers

LOS ANGELES and VANCOUVER— OXIGEN is a pH balanced water with electrolytes, boosted with oxygen, created to help you recover + rise. Through these challenging times, we have all been inspired by a new definition of the term “essential” — a realization that material things may not be critical, but people are. Essential workers are our everyday heroes and deserve to be recognized and celebrated, now more than ever.

The recover + rise campaign features five frontline workers who have risen to the occasion to help and better serve their communities and neighbors in need. In sharing these inspiring and courageous stories, we aim to paint a picture of what the new “essential” means, and how when we come together, we all recover + rise.

The essential workers featured in the recover + rise campaign include:

Allyson, a frontline nurse who treats every patient the way she’d want her family to be treated. “We’re all fighting this battle. This has affected every single one of us in a different way.” In Allyson’s name, OXIGEN will be donating to3Crosses Church in Castro Valley, CA, which supports neighborhoods through mental health, food pantries, and financial hardship assistance. Watch Allyson’s storyHERE.

Han, a frontline journalist who serves as a vital bridge for immigrants. Through his work, he shines a light on the pandemic, racial injustice, and economic vulnerability. “Hopefully, if we expose some problems of our society, it might bring some change and lead us to a more equal world.” In Han’s name, OXIGEN will be donating to theDolores Huerta Foundation, which empowers grassroots leaders in low-income communities to attain social justice. Watch Han’s storyHERE.

Rosemary, a frontline flight attendant who sees the good that the current challenges are bringing out in people. “Everything that’s happening to you, for good or bad, is changing you. I think it’s important to focus on changing for the better.” In Rosemary’s name, OXIGEN will be donating to the FBI Agents Association, celebrating her father’s life in service with the FBI and his commitment to education. Rosemary’s father was a ten-year cancer survivor before passing away from COVID-19. Watch Rosemary’s story HERE.

Shay is a frontline teacher who knows the importance of being there for students firsthand just by homeschooling his son. “As I grew up, the teachers around me were the most important people in my life. I wanted nothing more than to just give that back.” In Shay’s name, OXIGEN will be donating to the Contra Costa Crisis Center, which provides support to people in emotional or psychological distress. Watch Shay’s storyHERE.

James, a frontline transit driver and Marine, loves the vital work of helping people from all different walks of life get to where they need to go. “You have to step up, rise to the occasion. That’s rising.” In James’ name, OXIGEN will be donating to100 Black Men of the Bay Area, working to improve the quality of life in African American communities. Watch James’ storyHERE.

OXIGEN owner Stephen Curry said, “It is such an honor to have the opportunity to share these powerful and inspiring stories with the world. Frontline workers are the real heroes who are risking their lives by stepping up for others and their communities every day. It’s now up to us to acknowledge and appreciate their service so that they too can recover + rise.”

Launching 9/3, The Recover + Rise campaign will run on connected TV, social media platforms, digital out of home, networks like ESPN, and through partnerships with The Washington Post, Refinery29, Vice, Bleacher Report, and other media outlets.

OXIGEN will also encourage consumers to share their own recover + rise stories, by uploading photos and videos to social media and tagging @drinkOXIGEN and #recoverandrise. Each month during the campaign, OXIGEN will select a winning story and donate $5,000 to the charity or cause of their choice – so we can all rise together.

About OXIGEN

OXIGEN is pH balanced water with electrolytes and boosted with oxygen – all to help you recover + rise. And unlike most bottled waters that are “recyclable,” OXIGEN is made from 100% recycled plastic – healthy for body and planet. For more information, please visit drinkoxigen.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.