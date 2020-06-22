Proper Wild Releases New Packaging, Cleaner Energy Shot Formulation

NEW YORK— Proper Wild this month has released an upgraded formulation featuring zero added sugars, and new packaging designs for their innovative and powerful, plant-based energy shots.

Available in four variations – Ginger, Peach Mango, Blackberry, and a newly added Variety Pack option – each six-pack now features stronger, cleaner and more luxurious soft touch matte packaging, bright eye-catching colors and an ultra-transparent ingredients list highlighting the shots’ upgraded formulation.

The plant-based shots are entirely free of added sugars, preservatives, artificial sweeteners and harsh chemical additives typically found in traditional energy drinks and shots. Each shot contains 180 mg of Organic Caffeine from Green Tea and 180 mg of L-theanine. Together these functional ingredients provide clean, smooth energy, while reducing jitters and maximizing concentration and productivity.

All four variations of Proper Wild are sold in six-packs and are now available for online purchase at ProperWild.com. Customers have the option of placing a one-time order, or they can save 20% when they opt-in to Proper Wild’s recurring monthly subscription service. Proper Wild’s unique direct to consumer model allows for fresher, higher-quality ingredients, as well as a Money-Back Guarantee, if customers are unsatisfied for any reason.

About Proper Wild, Inc

Based in New York City, Proper Wild, Inc, was founded in 2018 with the mission of delivering energy shots with clean & transparent ingredients that actually work, without compromising your health! Follow the brand on social media @ProperWild or visit ProperWild.com