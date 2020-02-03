Rambler Sparkling Water Names Terrence Fagan President

AUSTIN, Texas— Rambler Sparkling Water, the first and only sparkling water that is Texas limestone filtered announced today that Terrence (Terry) Fagan has been named company president effective immediately. Fagan is an experienced brand manager with 11 years of sales and 5 years of collaborative marketing leadership roles within the competitive CPG beverage industry. He most recently was brand manager for Deep Eddy Vodka, part of Heaven Hill Brands, and while there, he helped develop Deep Eddy ‘Original’ Vodka into the fastest growing unflavored vodka by percentage in the US (+36%) in 2018. Prior to that, he was the brand manager for Lone Star Beer under Pabst Brewing Company. At Pabst, Terry managed cross-functional teams and delivered brand relevant marketing platforms and programming that resulted in +20% Lone Star Beer portfolio growth in 3 years. Fagan is a native Texan and is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. Fagan brings his ability to create and translate marketing concepts into real world practice to Rambler and will oversee the growth of the brand.

“We’re thrilled to have a proven brand builder like Terry Fagan join us and we look forward to building our team as we expand the Rambler brand beyond Texas,” said Leo Kiely, former CEO of MillerCoors and Rambler board chairman.

”The opportunity to work at an authentic, Texas start-up was a dream of mine, and I was very fortunate to be asked to join the company at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Fagan.

Beyond installing Fagan as president, Rambler has signed with an acclaimed food and beverage broker, C.A. Fortune, and added over 10 new distribution partners, including national partners UNFI and KeHE. Rambler was recently added to 148 Safeway Southern Division stores, which include Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Randall’s locations across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Additionally, Rambler has partnered with Sysco Foods for distribution in Houston. With all of this growth, Rambler is poised to continue to gain market share and to continue to expand throughout the state and the country in 2020 and beyond.

Rambler Sparkling Water is sustainably sourced and uses a simple purification process of isolating and removing impurities through Texas limestone filtration. Then, the water is remineralized for character, leaving only the positive characteristics that define great drinking water. Rambler has the perfect measure of bubbles to give it a crisp and refreshing taste. Currently, Rambler is available in 12 oz. cans and sold in 6-packs, and beginning in March, they will be adding 16oz cans to their assortment. The package design is inspired by great watering holes of Texas. This inspiration can also be seen in the company’s philanthropic efforts as it is the only sparkling water on the market that gives back to Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, through an annual donation, helping protect Texas’ natural areas for future generations. Rambler also has a continuous partnership with Texas Monthly to serve the one-of-a-kind water at the National Magazine of Texas’ signature events.

