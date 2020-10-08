Remedy Organics Launches Berry Immunity

Remedy Organics, a leader in plant-based functional wellness beverages, announces the launch of its newest innovation, Berry Immunity, the first-ever immunity-focused plant-based protein beverage, available on October 8.

Founded by holistic nutritionist, Cindy Kasindorf, Remedy Organics is known for its protein-packed, superfood-charged, and nutrient-dense wellness beverages, each formulated with the finest ayurvedics, botanical herbs, and prebiotics. Rich in vitamin C and vitamin D, the new Berry Immunity offering arrives just in time for flu season and features the highest quality immune-boosting ingredients including elderberry, echinacea, camu camu, lion’s mane mushroom, and 10g of plant protein along with prebiotics to further support immunity.

“When creating Berry Immunity, I carefully selected a powerhouse of anti-viral ingredients that work synergistically to support the immune system,” said Cindy Kasindorf. “Beyond superfoods berries, herbs, and mushrooms, prebiotics were a key component for further immune support and gut health, as 70% of your immune system lives in your gut.”

Other varieties include Super Chai Fuel, Golden Mind, Blue Oxidants, Match Oxidants, Vanilla Essentials, Cacao Essentials, and a Keto Line including Vanilla Keto, Cold Brew Keto, and Chocolate Keto. Each wellness shake is 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free and contains the finest certified organic ingredients. Unique in its category, Remedy Organics includes adaptogens and botanicals such as maca for energy, ashwagandha for immune health, turmeric for inflammation support, hemp seeds for brain health, MCT oil for digestion, and prebiotics for gut health to support natural healing and prevention.

On a mission to make functional nutrition accessible and convenient to all, Remedy Organics can be found nationally in leading stores such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, CVS, and 7-eleven, and also available for purchase on their website (remedyorganics.com).

For more information, visit www.remedyorganics.com and @remedyorganics.

About Remedy Organics

Remedy Organics is known for its craveable functional wellness shakes that are protein-packed, superfood-charged, and nutrient-dense. Crafted by holistic nutritionist Cindy Kasindorf, each wellness shake is 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free and contains the finest certified organic ingredients, including adaptogens, ayurvedics, botanical herbs, and prebiotics. Varieties include Super Chai Fuel, Golden Mind, Blue Oxidants, Berry Power, Match Oxidants, Vanilla Essentials, Cacao Essentials, and a Keto Line including Vanilla Keto, Cold Brew Keto, and Chocolate Keto. Remedy Organics is available at leading retailers across the US including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Market, HEB, select CVS and 7-eleven stores and online at www.remedyorganics.com. For more information, visit www.remedyorganics.com and @remedyorganics.

For More Information:

https://www.remedyorganics.com/