RTD Coffee Category Close-Up, Product Showcase on Sept. 8+9

BevNET and NOSH are deepening their coverage of fast-evolving food and beverage categories with the premiere of two new video series next week available exclusively to subscribers: Category Close-Up and Product Showcase.

During Category Close-Up, BevNET and NOSH editors bring together a group of experts from across the industry to take a deep dive into the market trends and overall business climate shaping a major food and beverage category. In conversation with investors, analysts, distributors, retail buyers and brand leaders, Category Close-Up goes beyond the headlines to examine the mechanics that are driving categories forward, from investment activity to changes in the retail landscape to the impact of product innovation and the influence of rapidly changing consumer preferences.

To kick off the series, BevNET Managing Editor Marty Caballero will be taking a look at an established category that remains one of the most dynamic beverage types across all retail channels: ready-to-drink coffee. The panel will examine how the category, including both refrigerated and shelf-stable segments, is positioned to cope as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple through the beverage industry and global economy. Marty’s guests include:

* Matthew Swenson, Chief Product Officer, Chameleon Cold Brew

* Jim Watson, Senior Beverages Analyst, Rabobank

* Julie Terrazzino, Senior Category Manager, Shelf-Stable Beverages, KeHE

* Dan Gluck, Managing Partner, PowerPlant Ventures

Following each episode of Category Close-Up, we’ll shift perspective to hear directly from the brands and entrepreneurs that are actively processing these major categories at retail on Product Showcase. In the first episode, Taste Radio Producer Ray Latif and Marty will interview a range of RTD coffee brand leaders, each allotted 5-7 minutes to discuss product strategy and new product information.

On Product Showcase: Coffee you’ll hear about the latest innovations and updates from brands including:

RISE Brewing Co.

Super Coffee

High Brew Coffee

Groundwork Coffee

NITRO Beverage Co.

Slingshot Coffee Co.

Caveman Coffee Co.

Taika

Lucky Jack

Category Close-Up will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. EST, followed by Product Showcase: Coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. EST. And make sure to check in on Sept. 22 and 23 for the next Category Close-Up, on Plant Based Meats, and the Product Showcase: Plant Based Meats that follows. All future shows can be discovered through our Content Calendar.

Both shows are available live and for replay to BevNET and NOSH subscribers. If you’d like to dive into the coffee category, as well as access our future Category Close-Up and Product Showcase shows, subscribe today.