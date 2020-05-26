Source Atlantique Announces Distribution Partnership with BeeBad Energy Drink

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.– Source Atlantique, a leading specialty food distributor, is excited to announce a new partnership with BEEBAD, a natural and innovative energy drink fueled by honey and other healthful ingredients.

The partnership – which began May 4, 2020 – brings together two companies with a longstanding commitment to high-quality products and superior customer service.

Manufactured in Italy, BEEBAD is a global brand with a lightly sparkling recipe that contains no taurine, no refined sugars and has no chemicals or artificial ingredients. BEEBAD contains premium ingredients believed to benefit mind and body, including royal jelly, propolis, ginseng, and maca. Each can also contains 14% honey, considered nature’s perfect fuel and prized by athletes for its fast-acting and long lasting quality. With BEEBAD, there is no crash or jitters — only a refreshing, better-for-you energy drink alternative that actually tastes good.

By combining Source Atlantique’s brand-building expertise with BEEBAD’s unique product profile we believe that this partnership promises to help BEEDBAD quickly gain a foothold in the fast-growing energy drink sector. In a time when consumers are more concerned than ever with the quality of what they are putting into their bodies, we have no doubt that BEEBAD’s vitality and wholesomeness will add value and growth to energy drink cold case and shelf offerings.

Consumers will be able to find BEEBAD at select online retailers, natural food stores and conventional grocers beginning early this summer with an SRP of $2.29-$2.99 per 8.4 oz can.

For product information contact, Denise Willi, North American Sales director, at (914) 924-9693. For purchasing information, contact Stuart Goldsmith, Source Atlantique Customer Service Manager (201) 947-1000 x 243.

For More Information

beebad.com