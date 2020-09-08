SPOOKY Grows Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix Distribution

BURR RIDGE, Ill.– SPOOKY Craft Cocktails, a Midwest family business dedicated to the creation of superior craft cocktail mixes, has announced continued growth and expansion. Named the official partner to produce the Jack Link’s® line of Bloody Mary mixes, SPOOKY launched the offering in January 2020. The successful launch included securing distribution agreements in 19 states. Despite the closing of bars and restaurants during the height of COVID-19 earlier this year, Jack Link’s Bloody Mary hand-crafted recipes saw immediate uptake with consumers, with more market expansion planned in the second half of 2020.

“We’ve produced first-to-market recipes at an affordable price,” said Chris Heimerl, co-founder of SPOOKY Craft Cocktails. ”This strategy resonates with our distributors as well as consumers who want more unique options.”

Heimerl and Randy and Annamarie Rohner co-founded SPOOKY Craft Cocktails in 2013. The team began producing cocktail mixes using natural ingredients, naturally sweetened juices, no high-fructose corn syrup, no MSG and no artificial colors or flavorings. The fresh-tasting cocktail mixers have won numerous industry awards in recent years.

SPOOKY strategically created the premium Jack Link’s Bloody Mary mixes at an affordable price point – $6.99 per bottle. The selection of four unique recipes includes Dill Pickle, Signature Recipe, Sweet & Hot, and Mild. All flavors were designed to pair with Jack Link’s meat sticks creating an exciting Bloody Mary that can be easily made at home.

“In addition to the weight of the Jack Link’s brand, the leading meat snack brand in the U.S., the flavor choices, quality ingredients, and price point all contribute to the success we’ve had in retail with this new offering,” added Heimerl. “Jack Link’s is a flavor innovator and we brought this same attitude to the mixer category to give consumers a new experience with a classic cocktail.”

SPOOKY has successfully implemented powerful in-store promotional programs and event marketing with vodka brands including Gray Duck Vodka.

Distributors interested in obtaining products in their regional markets are encouraged to contact SPOOKY at info@spookybeverages.com.

About SPOOKY Craft Cocktails

SPOOKY Craft Cocktails features a broad selection of natural and fresh-tasting mixers, each combined in perfect balance to deliver exceptional, clean, made-from-scratch taste. SPOOKY is the top-selling mixer brand with several major retailers in multiple U.S. markets, and has accumulated numerous prestigious industry accolades. Established in 2013, SPOOKY mixers are made with natural ingredients, and all products are gluten free and free of high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors or colors. SPOOKY Bloody Mary mixes contain no preservatives. Spooky Craft Cocktails is also an experienced private label supplier, and has custom designed owned-brands for large retail partners. For more information, visit www.spookybeverages.com.

About Jack Link’s

Jack Link’s is a global leader in portable protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link’s is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. The company is made up of over 4,000 passionate team members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Jack Link’s offers more than more than 300 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link’s Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s, Lorissa’s Kitchen, MATADOR Jerky, BiFi and Peperami. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

https://jacklinksbloodymary.com/