Sprint to Success: Demystifying branding, with an entrepreneur in need

What is branding? How does it work? What makes good design? Why does it matter? With the digital world accelerating faster than ever and retail’s future in question, these fundamental brand building questions are receiving new scrutiny. So we’re embarking on a journey to give food and beverage company founders a look behind the branding curtain and share insights from a real-time case study…and we need one of you to join us.

We’re looking for an entrepreneur with a strong proof-of-concept to be our canvas, free of charge, to show off the processes and thoughts that go into building a brand – fast. Over 7 weeks, our sprint process will start with streamlined strategy and culminate in a ready-for-world brand and launch kit. Weekly shows will be brought to the community by our friends at BevNET & NOSH, with live-time lessons from both the client and agency sides of the table. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs help themselves think about building their brands by giving them tools and examples from a live case study.

So if you’re a passionate founder ready to roll-up-your sleeves alongside our agency, we invite you to apply to be our brand partner! Take the plunge with us and share it all with the world for the benefit of our community.

Application Criteria

Must be a food or beverage brand

Applicants should be $2M or less in yearly revenue

Must be based, and doing business, in the US

Must have a pre-existing name trademarked

The application will be open for 1 week and the deadline to apply is June 5th, so share it with those who might be interested and stay tuned as we Sprint to Success!

About Interact

We are a branding agency obsessed with the food and beverage industry. Guided by strategy, measured on consequence, based in Boulder.We build brands that thrive in the real world – that is until they’re devoured. We love to create affinity with brand-owners and end-users alike, by triggering meaningful experiences we can all obsess about.