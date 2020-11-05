SprintToSuccess S1E7: What’s a Pretty Package Without a Roadmap?

You’re probably wondering what we’re going to show in this final episode, right? We already did the big reveal and showed you what the redesign actually looks like so what else could there be?

Well, a good package (design) always needs something to tie it together. In this final episode, we show you two final key components. The first component is the Brand Style Guide. It’s basically a roadmap that shows the entrepreneur and their vendors the rules and principles of the brand, i.e logo lockups, brand colors, etc. The second component is the production of the mechanical file. This involves talking with the printers, creating mechanical files, and proofing.

As we hand off our final files to the printer, our portion of the project is complete. We’ve handed the baton to Melissa who is still running towards getting the final product on shelves. Follow along and get updates on a launch @drinksuperfrau

SprintToSucess is a video series developed in collaboration with branding agency Interact Boulder. View all videos in the SprintToSuccess series.