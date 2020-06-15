Sproud Officially Launches in the U.S. & Canada

Sproud has officially launched in the United States and Canada following the brand’s success among consumers and baristas in across Europe. Sproud is on a mission to bring together consumers who are looking for a healthy dairy alternative and care about the planet, by creating a product that focuses on both taste and sustainability.

Sproud, now available on Amazon and at www.besproud.com will be launching in the states and Canada in four varieties in 1 litre (33.8 oz) packs Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate, and Barista; a professional formula developed for and by baristas.

“Sproud as a brand is about being loud and proud and bringing people together,” said Maria Tegman, Global Brand Director of Sproud. “We are excited to now expand upon our European efforts and bring together people in North America who are as passionate about plant-based alternatives and sustainability as we are.”

The pea-protein milk comes in distinctive, eco-friendly packaging that stands out from its competitors and contains no dairy, soy, nuts, or gluten and is also non-GMO. Sproud’s taste and consistently mimics traditional dairy, making it perfect to blend in coffees, teas, oatmeals, acai bowls, and more. All of Sproud’s products have five times the protein of almond milk and three times the protein of oat milk per serving.

Sproud is sustainable and at the forefront of carbon footprint reduction. It is made from the remarkable pea which uses less water than traditional dairy or almonds and has an impressive 365-day shelf life. The plant-friendly product does not need to be refrigerated during its journey from production to store shelves, reducing the typical refrigerated product’s carbon footprint by a third and significantly reducing unnecessary waste.

“We are eager for consumers in the United States and Canada to taste our delicious pea-protein milk and to disrupt the milk alternative category by offering something more sustainable and planet-friend,” said Tegman.

As part of Sproud’s North American launch, the brand will be leveraging relationships with brand ambassadors Robin Arzón, Gaz Oakley, and Alexandra Andersson. In addition to the online launch, Sproud will be found in select retailers across the U.S. and Canada this summer. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 1-litre pack.

About Sproud

Sproud is owned and created by staff at the Swedish-based company WeMake. The Sproud founders have a shared passion for the split pea discovered after decades of working in innovative environmentally friendly food and drink sectors. As a small group of entrepreneurs they wanted to make a difference, they wanted to create something that was good for both people and Mother Nature. Sproud make foods and proteins that are nutritious, healthy and delicious. Sproud is more than dairy-free alternative, it’s more than sustainability and taste coming together; it’s a family of people passionate about doing things better, about coming together to create great products with a minimal climate footprint. Learn more about Sproud at https://besproud.com/ or follow our story on Instagram @besproud