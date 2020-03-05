Steeped Coffee Exhibits Single-Serve Products at Specialty Coffee Expo

Steeped Coffee, Inc., winner of the Specialty Coffee Association’s 2019 Best New Product award for Innovative Packaging, will again showcase its environmentally friendly, single-serve Steeped Brewing Method at the 2020 SCA Specialty Coffee Expo, April 23-26 in Portland, OR.

Visit Booth #2545 to meet the team behind the brewing method that is quickly becoming the standard for single-serve coffee around the country. Try several different roasts, from light to dark, and experience the barista-approved cup that is creating a serious buzz throughout the industry.

Steeped is committed to premium taste, convenience, and environmental stewardship from farm to cup and beyond. From its proprietary brew method to its award-winning packaging made from renewable and compostable materials, the Santa Cruz, CA-based startup aims to save the planet, one cup at a time.

Since showcasing its sustainable brewing method at the 2019 SCA expo, Steeped has signed over 100 specialty coffee roasters, private-label clients, and office coffee companies as Steeped Licensed Partners. This list continues to grow as more companies look to Steep to provide a high quality and environmentally friendly alternative to coffee pods and other single-serve methods.

“All the excitement and growth around the Steeped Brewing Method speaks to the way our initiatives are empowering our partners to find success without compromise,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO of Steeped Coffee.

Wilbur patented the Steeped Brewing Method in response to the environmental impact of billions of unrecyclable coffee pods accumulating in landfills each year. The Steeped single-serve brewing method delivers freshly ground, nitrogen sealed specialty coffee in compostable bags that are brewed similar to tea. Simply immerse the Steeped Bags in hot water for the perfect cup. No machines, no special equipment, no plastic pods, no waste – just a fresh, delicious, and convenient cup of coffee.

The Specialty Coffee Expo, now in its 32nd year, is the largest coffee event in North America, attracting more than 14,000 attendees and more than 500 vendors from around the globe. The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is a trade organization comprising coffee professionals from around the world.

Features of Steeped Coffee:

100% Specialty Coffee: No solubles, crystals, or freeze-drying needed

No solubles, crystals, or freeze-drying needed Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans

removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans Full Immersion Filter: non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out

non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out Ultrasonically Sealed: no glues or staples

no glues or staples Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials

made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron

consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron Pre-Portioned: consistent SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios

consistent SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios Just Add Water: single-serve convenience with no machines required

single-serve convenience with no machines required Barista Approved: tested by multiple independent specialty coffee Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc., based in Santa Cruz, California, is a B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, highest quality, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee sets a new standard for single-serve brewing methods, one that combines convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed.

Steeped, Inc. offers its brewing method to Licensed Partners around the globe. Steeped Coffee is available at select premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, offices offering craft coffee services, and through partnerships with over 100 top specialty coffee roasters. For more information, visit http://www.steepedcoffee.com. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com.

For More Information:

https://www.steepedcoffee.com