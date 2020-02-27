Suja to Showcase New Elevated Nutrients Line and Packaging Redesign at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Suja, the nation’s leading cold-pressed, organic and non-GMO beverage company will be debuting the brand’s innovative new line of functional beverages, alongside new packaging for the full product lineup, at this year’s Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 3rd through March 7, 2020.

Developed in collaboration with Whole Foods, Suja’s new Elevated Nutrients line is launching exclusively onto the retailer’s store shelves nationwide this March 2020. Designed to heighten consumers’ overall wellness regimens, Suja created the dynamic line of seven chef-crafted juices to be packed with key vitamins, minerals and premium functional ingredients offering benefits from beauty, to immunity, energy and detoxification.

“At Suja, we know that consumers’ relationship with food and beverage is constantly evolving, and the demand for clean, functional products is higher than ever,” said Suja CMO Greg Rose. “As such, we are excited to introduce our curated Elevated Nutrients line, that combines flavor with function to cater to individuals’ unique, personal wellness regimens and desires. Alongside this line launch we are also proud to unveil Suja’s new look which will be rolling out across shelves simultaneously, in March. Our updated packaging marries the bold colors of our old bottles with a sleek, easy-to-read label. We spent countless hours speaking with our fans directly to learn more about what they loved most about the brand, and are so proud to unveil our bold new design.”

The Elevated Nutrients line will be available for sampling, alongside other best-selling juices, functional shots and kombuchas, all with brand new packaging, at booth #5684 at Natural Products Expo West, throughout the entirety of the show.

About Suja Juice Co.

Suja Juice® is the nation’s #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and among the fastest growing beverage companies in the U.S. Suja began from a shared dream to help people transform their lives through conscious nutrition. Today, Suja upholds its mission to democratize organic juice and put the best-quality clean juice in the hands of as many people as possible. Each of Suja’s handcrafted lines are Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project verified. All juices, smoothies, waters and vinegars are cold-pressured using High Pressure Processing (HPP) to kill any harmful bacteria and preserve maximum nutrition and taste. With a wide range of cold-pressed organic offerings, Suja has a juice, functional beverage or kombucha for every lifestyle, and is notably the first juice company to offer organic, cold-pressed juice for under $4. Suja is one of the only companies to be named among Forbes Most Promising Companies two years in a row, taking the No. 2 spot in 2015. In August 2016, Suja Juice was named the fastest-growing private food and beverage company in America by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, growing 10,511% from 2012 to 2015. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaJuice.com.

