Talking Rain Launches Wellness Beverage Brand Talking Rain Essentials

PRESTON, Wash.– Talking Rain Beverage Company, creators of Sparkling Ice, is excited to announce Talking Rain Essentials, a brand new series of wellness and better-for-you beverages that support good health. Packed with immune-supporting fundamentals such as Zinc, Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and Vitamins A & D, Essentials provides enhanced hydration with added electrolytes and refreshing flavor. With a focus on overall consumer wellbeing, Essentials is the perfect drink to help boost your immune system and keep you feeling energized throughout your daily activities.

Features a mix of citrus and berry flavors including Watermelon Lemon, Mixed Berry, and Pineapple Mango

Made for wellness seekers, Essentials contains a unique combination of vital nutrients and vitamins along with minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc with natural sweetener and flavor

Each drink comes in a slim 12oz. can with bright colors to match with each new flavor

Essentials is now available at Jewel stores in greater Chicago.

More information can be found at drinkessentials.com

An industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Talking Rain’s sustainable growth is attributed to the company’s ability to stay true to their vision and heritage, while continually improving and innovating their products.

Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. Talking Rain beverages are zero sugar and made from naturally sourced colors.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit talkingrain.com.

drinkessentials.com