TEN Alkaline Spring Water Launches Aluminum Cans

BOCA RATON, Fla.— TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, America’s premium alkaline water with the highest pH of any bottled water brand, has added a 12-ounce aluminum can to its expanding product line. The line extension marks one of the most exciting new packaging innovations in the growing Enhanced Water category in recent memory. Publix Super Markets will be among the first grocery retailers to feature the item on store shelves.

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water’s latest product also represents a new, lower price point for aluminum-packaged water. Compared to other water brands being sold in aluminum bottles with screw top caps, TEN® Water in cans retails at approximately 50% LESS in terms of cost-per-ounce. This translates to a much lower price on the shelf and significant cost savings to the beverage consumer.

Currently available in 1 gallon, .5 liter, 1 liter and 1.5 liter bottles, the company is introducing the new aluminum can in an 8-pack. In addition to the multi-pack, the item can also be sold in single serve cans inside beverage coolers.

TEN® sells at thousands of grocery stores in the United States and the Caribbean including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

“Our customers have voiced concerns over single-use plastic bottles and we have responded by introducing TEN® in aluminum cans, our most exciting new product since we launched our 1 gallon bottle,” said Jose Fernandez, CEO of TEN® Alkaline Spring Water. “Grocery buyers also want to see new product innovations that address environmental concerns and this sku delivers big time. We are determined to continue seeking packaging innovations that help make our product line more eco-friendly to help the environment.”

TEN® is sourced from natural springs in the Great Appalachian Valley, from underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These springs are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense that it naturally filters the water to an incredibly ultra-pure state.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visit tenspringwater.com for more information.