The Duchess Drinks Studio Launches Alcohol-Free Wine Spritzer

The Duchess Drinks Studio is welcoming a brand-new addition to its innovative range of premium alcohol-free beverages, The Duchess Spritz – a light and refreshing, alcohol-free wine spritzer.

Crafted with premium de-alcoholised wine and natural botanical extracts, Duchess Spritz is a bubbly delight of fruit and floral notes topped off with an undeniable wine tang.

“The Duchess Spritz came about amidst a rapid rise in the demand for alcohol-free wines, but quite frankly, we could not find a great-tasting alcohol-free wine on the market. So, we decided to create one ourselves, but with a twist. Experimenting with the natural sweetness of botanical and fruit extracts, we landed upon the perfect blend to match the wine’s acidity. The result is an incredibly refreshing wine spritzer” said Johannes Le Roux, Founder of The Duchess.

In 2016, The Duchess introduced the world’s first alcohol-free gin & tonic and have since grown in leaps and bounds. They have launched three very popular variants, received backing from the world’s biggest beer company, AB Inbev, and has successfully launched in 4 international markets. Now, the Cape Town-based drinks studio is excited and ready to welcome Duchess Spritz to its growing stable of premium adult drinks.

As consumers are drinking less alcohol and becoming more conscious of its negative effects they are actively seeking alternatives to alcohol that don’t compromise on taste or experience. The Duchess alcohol-free wine spritzers offers consumers the choice of skipping the negative effects without losing out on the social element – it’s an adult drink for sophisticated pallets, no alcohol needed.

“Duchess Spritz is “La Dolce Vita” in a bottle. From the taste, to the design, to the tone of voice, we want consumers to be transported to carefree moments of joy and vitality. In 2020, we can all do with a bit more of this and the time to offer something new, exciting and unique is perfect.” – Creative Director & Co-Founder, Inus Smuts.

As part of the official launch, the brand has adopted a youthful quirkiness for Spritz’s tone of voice and visuals, which will lead marketing execution from social media content to brand collaborations.

“We have always viewed The Duchess Alcohol-Free Gin & Tonic as the embodiment of an elegant, sophisticated and classy female persona, but now it’s time for The Duchess to let her hair down.” Global Marketing Manager, Talita Calitz.

With their 2020 tagline, Refresh Your Mind, now more relevant than ever, The Duchess is encouraging consumers to take a fresh outlook on the way we drink, the way we think, and the way in which we consume. To be a happier and healthier version of ourselves as we deal with the changes and challenges in the world around us.

The Duchess Spritz will be available in two variants: Spritz Berry Rose and Spritz Elderflower White.

Light & bursting with berries, Spritz Berry Rosé has a refreshing acidity that is beautifully balanced by the sweetness of the Acai Berry.

Their Spritz Elderflower White, made with a premium Chardonnay, is crisp & sparkling with fragrant notes of elderflower to match its refreshing acidity.

How is it made?

First, 100% of the wine’s alcohol is gently removed through a state of the art, cone-spinning process. This is done in a way to avoid any loss of the wine’s flavour, balance, or structure. It is then infused with natural botanical extracts and topped off with sparkling water to create the super refreshing, light-bodied Duchess Spritz.

The Design

The design for Duchess Spritz is inspired by summer, style, vitality, youthfulness and a good touch of cheek.

Remaining true to the Duchess aesthetic only in the form of simplicity and elegance, Duchess Spritz boasts bright and colourful packaging with gold trims. The surf green (Elderflower White) and coral pink (Berry Rose) pops out on shelf and radiates the pleasure of summer.

The timeless Duchess figurehead on the packaging has received a youthful makeover. She has literally ‘let her hair down’ and gives the viewer a promiscuous look over her shoulder, inviting them to join in on the fun.

The botanical illustrations, that have become a trademark of The Duchess packaging, have also been updated for Duchess Spritz. These illustrations now include grape vines, acai berries, elderflower buds and visual hints to all the tastes found within Duchess Spritz.

On closer inspection, one will also find two little visitors that showcase a deeper meaning: A bee, symbolizing community, brightness and personal power, and a ladybug, a symbol of a vibrant and colourful life.

About The Duchess Founders

The Duchess is the brainchild of Johannes Le Roux; a Cape Town-native with a background in advertising and brand launches. In partnership with Inus Smuts, a long-time friend and creative collaborator, the duo developed The Duchess with local botanists.

Johannes first came up with the idea for a non-alcoholic drink alternative whilst wandering the cobbled streets of Amsterdam in the summer of 2016. After picking up on the powerful upward trend in Gin & Tonic and the movement away from excessive alcohol and sugar, the seed was planted.

With further research into the prolific growth of the non-alcoholic sector, came the inception of The Duchess Drinks Company, a craft-inspired drinks brand with its vision set on conceptualizing and developing the world’s most thrilling alcohol-free beverages, tailor-made to meet the rapidly evolving tastes and preferences of the modern consumer.