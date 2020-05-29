Tree Top Debuts New Ad Campaign “Together, We Grow Better”

SELAH, Wash.– Tree Top, Inc., an iconic apple juice and apple sauce household name for more than 60 years, returns to the advertising world with a new brand campaign, “Together, We Grow Better.”

Created by Tree Top with IPREX partners DH in Spokane, WA and French/West/Vaughan (FWV), in Raleigh, NC, the campaign is designed to tap into the love and effort parents devote to raising their families, by showing how Tree Topdemonstrates love and dedication in growing the apples that nurture families across the U.S. The campaign delivers a message directly from Tree Top’s growers who raise apples with care to deliver quality apple juice and apple sauce to families everywhere.

“We know what it means to put your all into raising something. The challenges, and the rewards,” said Bryce Godfrey, Director of Marketing at Tree Top. “We want to do everything in our power to make it easier for families by providing fresh, quality snacks kids love.”

In these trying times, the campaign offers a sense of warmth and comfort as it draws comparisons to life in the orchard to life at home. It encourages goodwill and trust in an effort to support customers in their parenting journey. The message “Together, We Grow Better” is even more relevant, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when individuals are connecting to each other—and to brands—in new ways.

“We want parents to know we care about making their lives easier. We take care of what goes into our products, so parents can focus on what really matters,” said Godfrey.

Tree Top is an easy choice for parents because it’s made from natural, simple ingredients, from the people who actually grow the fruit. While Tree Top apple juice and apple sauce products are well known in grocery stores across the western US, many also know the brand nationally for their apple sauce pouches and organic juice boxes served by several restaurant chains.

Over its long history, Tree Top, a grower-owned company, has steadily built significant brand equity through delivery of quality USA-apple products. Unlike their competitors, “All of our apples are grown in the USA and sourced from growers we personally know and trust,” said Godfrey.

It’s why Tree Top has maintained its considerable brand awareness without having to invest in major advertising initiatives. With recent shifts in consumer purchasing behavior and increased competition in a mature category, the new campaign is an opportunity for Tree Top to reengage audiences and retain optimal brand awareness levels for the business.

In the coming months, Tree Top parents in the United States will see “Together, We Grow Better” invite them to enjoy the simplicity and wholesomeness of Tree Top products.

Raised with care, from our family to yours. Together, we grow better.

About Tree Top

Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 900 apple and pear growers and was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top led the way in premium, quality juices and apple sauce and with its fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit now produces the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit treetop.com.

About IPREX Partners DH and FWV

DH and FWV are proud to be members of IPREX – the world’s leading partnership of independent communications firms. With 65 firms in 110 cities, IPREX gives our clients access to a mix of interconnected and high-level expertise from around the globe.

Desautel Hege (DH)

DH is a team of strategic public relations, advertising and branding experts located in Spokane, Washington. We build multi-disciplinary programs that communicate complex ideas in simple, compelling ways. With experience across industries like health care, state agencies, public transit, energy and more – our team uses communications strategies to change lives, drive new behaviors, help our clients grow and achieve tangible business outcomes. For more information, visit wearedh.com.

French/West/Vaughan (FWV)

FWV is one of the nation’s leading public relations, public affairs, advertising and digital media agencies, with offices in Raleigh, New York City, Los Angeles and Tampa. National, international and local clients represented by the agency include Wrangler, ABB, Proximo, Melitta, Volvo Trucks North America, the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the N.C. Department of Transportation. Owned or affiliated companies include fashion and lifestyle PR firm AMP3 (New York City), pet and veterinary PR practice FWV Fetching, outdoor lifestyle PR and brand marketing agency CGRP (Boston) and feature film development imprint Prix Productions. For more information, please visit fwv-us.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Vimeo or Instagram. Visit www.fwv-us.com.

IPREX

As a global network of nearly 70 communication agencies in 26 countries, IPREX agencies deliver successful responses to communication challenges. IPREX offers our partners’ clients seamless world-class advice and implementation – and provides partners with the infrastructure and support they need to win and manage such assignments. Clients choose IPREX partners for their influence in their own markets and because our management systems make the diversity, innovation and dynamism of owner-managed agencies work to their advantage.

