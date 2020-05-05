Wanu Water Launches at Costco Wholesale in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas— wanu water, the nutrient-infused water packed with 24% of your daily fiber, providing natural energy to boost your metabolism and quench your appetite, is now available at 38 Costco warehouses throughout Texas including the Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio markets. The immune-boosting water brand is available as a 12-pack variety featuring 16-ounce bottles of the popular Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Raspberry flavors.

The Costco launch in the U.S. South Central region, which also includes 5 locations in Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma, marks wanu water’s continued expansion and growth. The brand’s growth at retail continues to be a direct alignment with wanu’s core mission: water and nutrition to promote health and wellness through functional ingredients.

“Our launch with Costco is a tremendous milestone for wanu water as we continue to grow within the enhanced water category,” says Todd O’Gara, Founder, President and Chairman. “The launch continues to expand the brand’s footprint nationwide and brings a strong presence to the Texas region. We are looking forward to this opportunity to build our brand awareness within the space as well as reach even more consumers through the importance of healthy hydration.”

The launch at Costco comes at an unprecedented time where overall health and well-being are extremely top-of-mind and immune-boosting vitamins and supplements are in high-demand. Via the brand’s retail channels, whether e-commerce or in-store at Costco and other retailers, each bottle of wanu water is packed with 10 essential nutrients including 24% of your daily fiber. Seventy percent of the cells that make up one’s immune system are found in the gut wall, therefore ensuring an increased daily fiber intake with wanu water has a direct correlation in supporting gut health and immunity.

The 12-pack variety of wanu water is available at Costco for $14.99.

wanu water’s current portfolio includes five flavors: Blueberry Lemonade, Dark Cherry, Kiwi Cucumber, Watermelon Raspberry and Passion Peach. For more information about wanu water, including retail locations and to purchase online, visit www.wanuwater.com.

About wanu water

wanu water, an Austin, Texas-based nutrient-infused water brand, is packed with 10 essential nutrients that provide natural energy and boost your metabolism, including 24% of your daily fiber to quench your appetite while you hydrate. With clean hydration, wanu is better than plain water and makes drinking your daily dose of water easy. Each serving is packed with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber B vitamins and antioxidants, with zero sugar or artificial sweeteners. wanu delivers the nutrients the body needs to make the most of your day. For more information visit wanuwater.com or @wanulife.

About Costco

Costco currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

