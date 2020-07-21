Watch Office Hours: Dialing in Your Amazon Strategy

The livestream will appear here. Refresh this page at 3 p.m. ET.

On this week’s Office Hours , NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg is joined by Chris Moe, co-founder & COO at ecommerce agency Cartograph, and Cambria Copeland, senior director of business management at online sales manager Beekeeper Marketing, for a discussion exploring how successful food and beverage companies can utilize retailing giant Amazon.

Our guests will not only help emerging brands learn how to launch on the platform, but also provide tips and tricks for existing merchants on how to more effectively run their Amazon business. They’ll also share how the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has impacted Amazon and in turn, CPG brands, and what companies can do now to better prepare for a possible second wave, and Amazon slowdown.

Submit your questions now for a chance to call-in via Zoom during the show and be a part of the discussion with these leaders of two top Amazon sales advisors, who have worked with brands like Justin’s, 4th & Heart, Caulipower, and Smashmallow, Hiball and Olly.

Chris Moe is the co-founder and COO of Cartograph, an eCommerce focused agency that helps Natural CPG brands sell their products on Amazon. The agency supports brands with strategy, pricing, operations and logistics, SEO and advertising on Amazon. Chris previously worked at McKinsey and Company and holds a BS from Cornell University.

Cambria Copeland is the Senior Director of Business Management at Beekeeper Marketing, an Amazon General Management Agency, now part of the Digital Technology Group of Advantage Sales and Marketing, where she leads the business management team. Cambria has managed eCommerce accounts with Beekeeper Marketing for the past 6 years. She has a BA in Electronic Communication Arts from San Francisco State University.

