Waterloo Announces New Publix Distribution

AUSTIN, Texas– Waterloo Sparkling Water, the rapidly growing beverage brand committed to big taste and bold flavor, is pleased to announce new South East distribution with Publix and their Greenwise Market stores. One of the largest regional grocery chains and an ideal place for new consumers to discover healthful and satisfying beverage options, Waterloo is excited to partner with Publix and bring their 12-packs to shelves this June.

As one of the most well respected, influential and established retailers in the country, Waterloo is eager to connect with the Publix shopper. This new Waterloo distribution will also bring more variety to Publix shoppers on the quest for healthier beverage options, as many have turned their backs on sugary beverages and soda. Mintel has estimated that sparkling water will balloon into a $4 billion category by the end of 2020.Since launching the brand in 2017, Waterloo has won the loyalty of fans and impressed new shoppers alike, and despite uncertainties impacting today’s retail environment, Waterloo is projecting a 60 percent increase in sales this year.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity Publix has given us,” said Waterloo’s CEO Jason Shiver. “As a multigenerational Floridian, Publix is deeply rooted in the fabric of our community, so this is very special for my family, friends and me.”

Brian Ponticello, Waterloo’s SVP of Sales, added, “Publix is a great retailer, and one that commits to bringing the very best products to their customers. We are proud that they have recognized Waterloo’s commitment to quality and its unmatched growth nationally. We are humbled to be a part of their sparkling water assortment.”

The brand’s ongoing rollout is in part driven by increasing consumer awareness that has fueled the opening of new conventional doors like Publix. Flavors available at Publix and Greenwise Markets this summer include Watermelon, Black Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grape, Strawberry and Blueberry.

About Waterloo Sparkling Water

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder’s firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste.

Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.