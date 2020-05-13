Wellness Shot Maker Benni Releases New Turmeric Ginger Immunity Shot

ATLANTA– Wellness brand benni announced the release of a new turmeric ginger flavored “Immunity” shot.

Immunity is brewed in small batches in Atlanta. Organic Turmeric and Ginger extracts are combined with potent black pepper, zinc, minerals, and adaptogens for a powerful immune-supporting shot that can be enjoyed chilled or room temperature. As with all benni products, Immunity is vegan and keto friendly. Essential orange and lemon extracts are also added to round out the warm and potent flavor profile. Immunity has rolled out to a thirsty market of direct to consumer sales and stores throughout the southeast in partnership with P10 Distribution.

Founded in 2019 by Bryant Joseph and Val Rodriguez, benni (from the Latin ‘bene’ for wellness) aims to make a wellness lifestyle more accessible to the average consumer with “bennificial” products and functional ingredients.

benni’s mission to make wellness more accessible extends to a strong social impact initiative. They donate a portion of proceeds to Yoga 4 Change, a non-profit organization working to empower vulnerable youth, military veterans, incarcerated individuals, and addiction recovery populations through a purpose driven yoga-program.

