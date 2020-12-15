Wet Beverages Launches Clean Functional Beverage Line ‘Wet Hydration’

Las Vegas — Wet Beverages made its national debut with the launch of Wet Hydration, a line of thirst-quenching, better-for-you beverages. Crafted with clean and functional ingredients, Wet Hydration is a healthier alternative to sugary sports drinks or for those who are thirsting for more than just plain water.

Made in the United States with the highest-quality ingredients, Wet Hydration is specifically formulated to enhance the different parts of your day while remaining 0 calories and 0 sugars. Each 12-ounce elixir is made of carefully curated nutrients and unique flavor combinations blended in perfect harmony. All four flavors, which include CUCUMBER LIME + COLLAGEN + VITAMIN E; WATERMELON LEMON LIME + ELECTROLYTES; ORANGE MANGO + GINGER + TURMERIC and DRAGON FRUIT + YERBA + HIBISCUS are Keto-Friendly, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, and packaged in BPA-free bottles.

“Wet Hydration was created to enhance and strengthen one’s hydration throughout the day, while providing exactly what their body yearns for at any given moment — all in one brand,” said Spencer Altschul, founder and CEO of Wet Beverages. “Each one of our formulas supports an individual’s specific health goals and functionality. From energy and immunity boosts to relieving muscle soreness, balancing stress, and punching up the vibrancy of physical appearance, Wet Hydration can satisfy those needs in a delicious and cumulative way without having to add anything extra.”

Currently, Wet Hydration is sold in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Diego and plans to distribute nationally in the near future. However, consumers nationwide can purchase directly from the brand’s website at www.wethydration.com.

Available in 12 oz. bottles, Wet Hydration is sold in a Wet Sampler 4-Pack, Wet Variety 12-Pack, and individual flavored 12-Pack.

WET stands for "Weaving Everyone Together, as the company wants every sip and every bottle to create a lifestyle that truly weaves everyone together, no matter one's background.

