Woman-Owned Wingman Smart Energy Beverage Announces National Distribution

Boulder, Colo. – Colorado-based Wingman Smart Energy, an emerging high-performance energy beverage brand, is pleased to announce its new line of products and the company’s expansion plans for national distribution and growth, all while seeking out new investors and retail partners. Wingman Smart Energy’s unique functional ingredients elevate a body’s performance through the power of nitric oxide, a molecule that increases blood flow and performance in the muscles.

Designed for enhancement of heart, body, and mind, Wingman’s proprietary, all-natural, immune-boosting beverage is a first-to-market, unique blend of amino acids positioned to disrupt the beverage category. In the past year, Information Resources Inc. reports that the energy drink category has maintained steady growth and projects sales to reach $12.5 billion. That statistic indicates new products that enter the already crowded space must be innovative and made with functional ingredients to attract new market segments.

“We’re hitting the ground running with our first-of-its-kind, patent-ready Wingman Smart Energy line. Everybody needs a wingman for optimum performance throughout the day, and that’s why we created our product, which features better-for-you ingredients that leading energy drinks only wish they had created,” said Kristin Schroeder, Co-Founder, Owner and CEO, Moonlight Beverage Company, makers of Wingman Smart Energy. “Consumers are looking for products that enhance performance, yet are low in sugar and boost the immune system while providing natural energy all day long.”

Goals Get Crushed with Wingman

Wingman Smart Energy bolsters natural nitric oxide levels, an innovative approach to increasing energy and stamina. The discovery of nitric oxide coined the “Miracle Molecule,” led to a Nobel Prize for its vital role in cardiovascular health. Each 12-ounce can of Wingman Smart Energy is power-packed and available in five varieties: Citrus, Cranberry Lime, Tropical Mango, Unicorn, and Very Berry. Wingman Smart Energy is an intentional drink designed for daily use:

Immunity: Amino Acids boost nitric oxide to support the immune system.

Heart: Nitric Oxide increases blood flow to the muscles, which improves exercise.

Body: Kickstart the body into action with Natural Caffeine and Ribose, which powers up energy production on a cellular level.

Mind: Cognizin and B Vitamins sharpen the mind, memory, and motivation to move. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin is a potent brain-health nutrient, clinically tested to support attention and recall, offered by Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc.

“Take a close look at other energy sports drinks on the market today; they are packed with artificial ingredients and too much sugar. With nitric oxide enhancers, the main ingredients in Wingman, the body will perform better. This is the secret sauce that athletes have known all along,” says Dr. Richard E. Collins, The Cooking Cardiologist. “Wingman is the most natural high-performance beverage that helps support healthy arteries that get the blood flowing. Wingman makes other energy drinks envious of its performance results.”

Propelled for Growth

Reports indicate that 85% percent of the American population consumes at least one caffeinated beverage every day. That’s why the parent company of Wingman Smart Energy, Moonlight Beverage Company, is ready to expand distribution across the country in the upcoming new year and is positioning the brand to be a better choice for energy drink consumers everywhere. Currently, Wingman is sold online and at Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Markets, including many Cross-Fit gyms, independent retailers, and convenience stores along the Front Range, and has a new distribution agreement with Denver-based NewAge, Inc.

“We’re excited to expand the Wingman footprint here in our backyard and we’re fortunate to have also secured partnerships with multiple brokers who will help open new doors outside of Colorado,” noted Carl Schroeder, Moonlight Beverage President, and Co-Founder. “We’re looking to collaborate with like-minded partners and align with investors who see the innovation and opportunity to take Wingman to the next level.”

For more information about sales, distribution or to receive the company’s investor deck, contact Carl Schroeder at cschroeder@moonlightbeverage.com.

Advisory Board

Realizing its potential for exponential growth, the company tapped into essential industry food and beverage leaders to position the brand for success and include:

Don Kremin

Don has played a critical role at Minnesota-based Hormel Foods for the past two decades. He has served in various executive positions both as Group Vice President and Senior Vice President. While at Hormel, Don was responsible for $1.4 billion in revenue and managed a diverse portfolio of businesses that included Refrigerated/Ambient Meals, Sports Nutrition, Sweeteners, Desserts/Puddings, Ingredients, and Healthcare. Also, Don has been the Vice President at Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club and sits on many national boards.

Alan Murray

Alan has worked in the nutritional foods, supplements, and ingredients sectors and spent most of his career with large global companies such as Unilever and Tetra Pak. He has worked in various countries around the world and was CEO for Tetra Pak North America before joining Boulder-based NextFoods, the makers of GoodBelly Probiotic Juice. Also, Alan is an advisor and active member of numerous boards in the natural foods and packaging industries and works closely with the founders, investors, and management teams.

Michael Pickett

Michael Pickett and his family were the founders that created CytoSports – from its first retail offering of Cytomax, then Muscle Milk, until its acquisition by Hormel in 2014. Michael is the former President and CEO and most recently oversaw sales for the business’s specialty division. He is now at the helm of Flavor Insights, the Pickett family’s latest food industry enterprise.

About Wingman Smart Energy

Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Company – the brainchild of co-founders Kristin and Carl Schroeder – produces and markets Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® enhanced beverages, formulated with free-form amino acids. With a mission to provide the world with beverages that lead to better health, Moonlight Beverage strives to help people worldwide understand the importance of nitric oxide and how this miracle molecule can substantially improve cardiovascular health and support an active lifestyle. For more information, visit www.wingmansmartenergy.com.

For More Information:

https://wingmansmartenergy.com/