Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus Kombucha Launches in Sprouts

ANAHEIM, Calif.– Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $600 million kombucha beverage category 20 years ago, is excited to announce that their newest Prebiotic kombucha line, Prebiotic Plus will be available at Sprouts this coming June.

Last year, Wonder Drink released the first and only award-winning kombucha with an organic prebiotic plant fiber. Their newest line of kombucha, Prebiotic Plus was launched to continue its goal of helping promote digestive health and creating fun and functional beverages to meet consumer demands.

Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus packs extra goodness into their original Prebiotic line with increased functionality to Focus Your Mind, Nourish Your Inner Radiance, and Hydrate Your Life.

Prickly Pear Cascara for Focus, Turmeric Ginger for Radiance, and Salted Watermelon for Hydration are three enticing, tasty flavors that Prebiotic Plus offers.

Ingredients like ashwagandha and cascara, sea buckthorn and biotin, and electrolytes and vitamins, deliver an extra boost of something special along with a taste of something spectacular.

Each Prebiotic Plus comes in a 12 fl. oz. slim, premium-looking can and contains only 8-9 grams of sugar. Like the original Wonder Drink Prebiotic Kombucha, Prebiotic Plus is Certified Organic, Guaranteed Safe and Non-Alcoholic, Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten Free.

These three functionalities build upon the existing benefits of the organic prebiotic fibers in Wonder Drink’s Prebiotic Kombucha. The prebiotic fibers, called Xylo-oligosaccharides, feed and nourish the good probiotic bacteria in the gut. Feeding the probiotics a diet of prebiotics helps the good bacteria thrive and contribute to digestion and overall health.

Please visit wonderdrink.com or puresteeps.com for more information on Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus Kombucha.