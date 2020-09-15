WW Launches First Ready-to-Drink, Canned Coffee Lattes

NEW YORK— WW International, Inc., a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program, announced the launch of its new ready-to-drink coffee available now online at the WW Shop and in WW Studios in mid-October.

Initially available in two flavors, Café Latte and Mocha Latte, each single-serve can has added protein and a rich and creamy flavor. Additionally, each can contains only 3 SmartPoints per serving, lower than the marketplace average of 8 SmartPoints.

“Our members love coffee – it is actually the most tracked beverage in the WW app – and consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-drink coffees continues to increase,” said Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, Head of Nutrition and Wellness at WW. “The new WW lattes are made with simple ingredients, packed with protein, have 20% of the Daily Value for calcium and are significantly lower in added sugar compared to popular drinks at cafes and chains, for a beverage that’s a flavorful and healthier alternative.”

Key product benefits for the WW ready-to-drink coffee include:

Similar caffeine content to a cup of coffee (80-85g)

Good source of protein (11g) and fiber (3g)

Sweetened with 100% cane sugar

No artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors or preservatives

Can be served over ice or straight from the can, refrigeration optional

WW believes that wellness can fit into everyone’s life and is committed to offering products that live up to what consumers expect from a health and wellness brand, as well as meet member and consumer demand. All of the WW consumable products sold in WW Studios and in the WW Shop online contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or preservatives.

Four-packs of the WW ready-to-drink lattes are available for purchase today online at www.ww.com/us/shop.

