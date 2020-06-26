Yerbaé Sparkling Water Partners with Pepsi NY to Tackle NYC Market

NEW YORK– Yerbaé Enhanced Sparkling Water is proud to announce a new partnership with Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Inc. (PCNY) with the launch of their 16 oz, can lineup.

Yerbaé, made and now proudly distributed in NY, introduced its 16oz line with a new package innovation and four additional SKUs in March of 2020. In addition to delivering a healthy beverage experience characterized by Non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, Yerbaé Enhanced Sparkling Water contains Yerba mate, a South American herb which is best known for stimulating the body and mind.

With this dynamic partnership, Yerbaé and PCNY plan to bring an innovative plant-based, functional beverage to NYC as the city starts to reopen and rebuild its economy from the effects of COVID-19. Yerbaé is looking forward to positively contributing to these vibrant communities.

PCNY is onboarding four flavors to their portfolio: Mango Passionfruit, Watermelon Strawberry, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Iced Triple Berry. Unlike other Yerba mate brands in the market, Yerbaé brings an antioxidant rich alternative with zero sugar and zero calories with the added benefit of 160mg of caffeine.

Co-Founders, Karrie & Todd Gibson, are excited to partner with such an incredible company with a strong moral compass. “PCNY is considered to be one of the very best in the industry. This partnership will bring Yerbaé to the local communities from Westchester county to Long Island as well as NYC and its boroughs,” said Todd Gibson. Karrie Gibson added, “We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to work with a strong distribution partner like PCNY. It is a rare opportunity and we are really excited to have them delivering Yerbaé to the great people of NY! The Pepsi team has been phenomenal to work with and we are looking forward to working together and building Yerbaé into a solid brand in NY!”

Along with the reopening of the city, the launch will take place on June 22, 2020. Reginald Goins, President and COO of PCNY, said “Our wonderful team of employees and distributors are honored to serve our great products to the resilient and dynamic consumers in New York. He added “We are very selective on which brands we sell and deliver. Yerbaé is a great tasting new innovative product that we feel will do very well in this market”.

About Yerbaé

In 2017, co-founders Todd and Karrie Gibson decided to share their vision with the world of bringing people a clean beverage that provides a purpose in people’s lives. This vision led them to the creation of Yerbaé. This company has become an industry pioneer by re-introducing the world to one of our signature ingredients, Yerba mate. This herb allowed us to transform what an enhanced sparking water can do for people. Yerba mate has special properties such as antioxidants and caffeine, that helps stimulate the body and mind. For further information, please visit, www.yerbae.com.

About Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Inc.

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of NY (PCNY) is a privately held manufacturer and distributor of some of the world’s leading consumer brands. The company operates from five facilities in the New York City area and is proud to sell products from PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Danone and many other fine companies. PCNY is one of the largest beverage distributors serving New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.