All-Natural Relaxation Drink Zenify Announces New Partnership With Green Spoon Sales

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Zenify, an all-natural relaxation beverage infused with stress-relieving antioxidants, is pleased to announce its partnership with Boulder, Colorado-based natural food and beverage broker, Green Spoon Sales (Green Spoon). This new partnership will help accelerate Zenify’s reach into grocery retailers nationwide and will play an integral role in the brand’s growth.

The first of its kind and leader in the space, Zenify is an all-natural and caffeine-free sparkling relaxation beverage infused with stress-relieving antioxidants. Zenify has been scientifically proven to promote serotonin and help alleviate stress and anxiety without causing drowsiness. The beverage, which has been rated as an “Amazon Choice” product, under a multitude of different Categories from non-alcoholic drink to relaxation drink is currently available in two flavors – Original and Sugar-Free – and is infused with antioxidants including L-theanine, Gaba and Glycine.

A natural food and beverage broker, Green Spoon specializes in the natural products industry, representing disruptive and emerging consumer packaged goods. In an effort to provide a better service than competing brokers, Green Spoon is dedicated to ethical business practices that positively impact communities and building partnerships that will reshape the future of food in the marketplace. Zenify’s new partnership with Green Spoon will play an integral role in the brand’s rapid growth across the country.

Zenify is currently available for purchase at Zenifyed.com, and available at retailers including Amazon, Whole Foods and, Hy-Vee. Visit the website to learn more and follow along for the latest updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about Green Spoon, please visit GreenSpoonSales.com.

Zenify is also a proud partner of Coexist Foundation and donates five percent of its profits to the organization to help reduce polarization and create understanding across divides. Learn more about Coexist Foundation by visiting CoexistFoundation.org.

ABOUT ZENIFY

Zenify products were created using all natural ingredients to offer safe, effective relaxation without harmful side effects. Infused with the same stress-relieving antioxidants found in 25 cups of green tea with no caffeine, Zenify products increase focus and enhance vitality while reducing stress. With a unique blend of l-theanine, GABA and glycine, Zenify helps people achieve their optimal state of being-relaxed yet focused and alert. This uniquely balanced function makes Zenify the ideal choice for the office, the classroom and the field.

ABOUT GREEN SPOON SALES

Founded in 2010, Green Spoon Sales is a natural food and beverage brokerage that represents the most disruptive & emerging consumer packaged goods in the industry. Headquartered in Boulder, Col., Green Spoon works with like-minded national brands across 9 US regions. The company represents many of the industry’s most exciting, emerging, and disruptive CPG brands and helps brands gain access to retail stores and shelf space, in addition to driving sales through promotions. As of 2021, Green Spoon Sales employs a team of over 100 people across the country and continues to grow. The company is dedicated to providing an ethically valued business that positively impacts people, the community, and the consumer-packaged goods industry.

